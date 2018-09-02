Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pleasure Beach boss has cinema phase of The Edge leisure complex in his sights

PUBLISHED: 18:03 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:22 04 September 2018

An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like. Photo: Arch e-tech Design Ltd

An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like. Photo: Arch e-tech Design Ltd

Arch e-tech Design Ltd

A new hotel and restaurant on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile are taking shape to schedule - with progress being made on phase two.

An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like. Photo: Arch e-tech Design Ltd An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like. Photo: Arch e-tech Design Ltd

Albert Jones, the man behind The Edge leisure complex confirmed today building work would be completed by the end of February.

The Premier Inn and Beefeater restaurant going up just south of the Pleasure Beach are set to deliver dozens of jobs and help lever in more operators to the casino-anchored complex.

MORE: Pleasure Beach owner delighted after councillors in Great Yarmouth approve The Edge plans

Mr Jones said: “Building work will be finished at the end of February to be open for Easter.

“We are now working on the second phase, the cinema and other restaurants. But we will need a bit of time to get our breath back and concentrate on getting this ticking over.”

Outline planning permission for phases two and three of the development, which would see the additions of first an entertainment complex with restaurants, an indoor play area and a cinema built, followed by a 25,000sq/ft casino was granted last summer.

The 81-bedroom hotel is Premier Inn’s second in the town, a move said to reflect “strong demand” for its offer.

Other News

First Bus mobile app preventing customers from purchasing tickets at peaks times

26 minutes ago Luke Powell
A problem with First Buss mobile app is preventing customers from purchasing and activating tickets during peak periods, the company has warned. Picture: Denise Bradley

A problem with First Bus’s mobile app is preventing customers from purchasing and activating tickets during peak periods, the company has warned.

Updated: Wheelchair tennis ace from Norfolk involved in travel chaos ahead of the US Open

50 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Alfie Hewett is looking to defend his men's wheelchair doubles title at the US Open this year. Picture: Tennis Foundation

Wheelchair tennis star, Alfie Hewett, who has been stranded in Chicago for almost 24 hours will arrive in New York tonight ahead of the US Open.

Pleasure Beach boss has cinema phase of The Edge leisure complex in his sights

18:03 Liz Coates
An image of what the new Premier Inn taking shape at The Edge will look like. Photo: Arch e-tech Design Ltd

A new hotel and restaurant on Great Yarmouth’s Golden Mile are taking shape to schedule - with progress being made on phase two.

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

17:21 Conor Matchett
Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

A £68m signalling upgrade will see no trains run between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for at least six months.

Most Read

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Yesterday, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Great Yarmouth council reassures stall holders over plans to move market

Yesterday, 16:33 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, Graham Plant, alongside Labour leader, Trevor Wainwright. Picture Neil Perry

Great Yarmouth Borough Council have reassured stall holders that plans to move its historic market are not final.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy