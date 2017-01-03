Proud Donna has lost 13st in weight; half what she was!

A super slimmer is proving to be a winner at the losing game after shedding 13st after joining a slimming group in January 2014.

Donna Gillians says her weight loss has changed her life.

“I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

“For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the biggest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

The proud 43-year-old weighed 25st 13lb when she joined the Priory Centre Slimming World group in Great Yarmouth, run by Claire Rawlinson.

Donna is now 13st 3lb and a size 14 and said: “Before I lost the weight I hid behind a big bubbly personality. I’d pretend it didn’t bother me but that was far from the truth.

“I found playing with my grandson would leave me tired and out of breath, that’s the reason I joined, to be able to watch him grow up and be an active part in his life.”

Donna said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

“I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly.

Donna added: “Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.

“They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to remind me why I’d wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first stepping through the doors.”

Now Donna is more active and regularly walks to work, enjoys cycling and swimming with the family.

nThe Priory Slimming World group meets every Tuesday 5.30pm and 7.30pm Wednesdays at 10am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8.30am. For details call Claire on 07841870430 or go along.