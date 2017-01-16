PS4 stolen in burglary in Southtown

Police have launched an appeal following a burglary. Photo: Antony Kelly/Archant © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

A PS4 was stolen from a home in Southtown after a door was forced open.

The incident happened on Southtown Road yesterday (Sunday, January 15) between 1pm and 11.30pm when suspect(s) broke into a flat before stealing a Playstation 4 along with accessories.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it.

• Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Gavin Rivett at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.