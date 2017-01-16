Search

Advanced search

Public in Great Yarmouth urged to return sandbags or store them

16 January, 2017 - 15:49
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

The public has been asked to return sandbags that were handed out on Friday as part of preparations for the tidal surge.

1 Comments

As part of the multi-agency emergency response, the borough council handed out 32,000 sandbags and 350 tonnes of sand from locations in Gorleston, Cobholm, Yarmouth and Runham.

While there was ultimately no significant flooding, the borough council and other agencies worked closely together to ensure that thousands of people were kept safe and informed throughout the emergency.

The borough council is now leading the recovery operation, with a recovery plan in place.

As part of this, residents and businesses who obtained sandbags are asked to kindly return them to one of three official sandbag depots at their earliest convenience.

Sandbags can be taken to:

• North River Road/Runham Road at Runham Vauxhall

• Brush Quay in Gorleston

• South Quay opposite Friars Lane

Residents are asked not to put sandbags in wheelie bins or to leave their sandbags unattended; the bags can deteriorate if left in the open and if sand escapes, this can lead to blocked drains. If residents wish to keep bags, they should move them onto their property, off the footpath, and ensure they are not stored in the open.

In a joint statement, Cllrs Graham Plant, Kay Grey, Trevor Wainwright and Adrian Myers, said: “Last week, all agencies, including the borough council, worked together effectively to put into action a well-rehearsed emergency response plan, which helped to ensure the safety of the public in the face of the severe flood warning issued by the Environment Agency.

“The borough council is now leading on the important recovery phase, with initial efforts focussing on assessing the damage caused and deciding next steps. The indications are that while there is some isolated debris and coastal erosion, the overall impact is fortunately not as severe as it might have been.

“From the overwhelmingly positive comments received via social media and other sources, it is clear that the borough council’s efforts, including offering the sandbags, were much appreciated by residents, businesses and key partners. Now we are asking those residents and businesses to help in the recovery by returning the sandbags to one of the three depots as soon as possible.”

Storm impact

The precise impact of the tidal surge upon the borough is still being assessed. While there was some seepage by the riverside, no reports have been received of flooding at any premises in Great Yarmouth or Gorleston. The Environment Agency is assessing the flood defences but initial indications are that there has been no significant damage.

Council officers are assessing the impact to the borough’s beaches, including the nature and extent of debris. Initial indications are that the beaches have held up well, and increased in height in most locations. At Hemsby, there has been further slippage of the dune system, though not as great as originally feared, and the borough council will continue to monitor the situation.

At North Quay, the borough council is clearing up some river sediment which has been washed onto the banks in the publicly-accessible areas.

Keywords: Trevor Wainwright Kay Grey Adrian Myers Environment Agency

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Pilot scheme aims to help people who have fallen and prevent it happening in the future

17:57 Geraldine Scott
A pilot to help patients who have suffered a fall in Norfolk has been launched. The team working on the EiVs. Photo: EEAST

A pilot to help patients who have suffered a fall in Norfolk has been launched.

Public urged to return sandbags

15:49 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The public has been asked to return sandbags that were handed out on Friday as part of preparations for the tidal surge.

Anglian Water working to fix burst water main near Hoveton and Horning

17:51 Geraldine Scott
Anglian Water

A number of properties have been left without water in two Norfolk villages this afternoon, as Anglian Water works to fix a burst water main.

Push for cyclists to enter biking fundraiser Tour de Broads

16:26 Lauren Cope
Keen cyclists set off at the start line of the Tour de Broads cycle ride at the former RAF Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The organisers of a popular two-wheel fundraiser have encouraged keen cyclists to enter the first of two events planned this year, as more details are revealed.

Most Read

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Great Yarmouth police launches new team to tackle speeding

11:46 David Hannant
Members of Great Yarmouth's new Special Constabulary Speeding Team at its launch on Sunday, Janaury 15. Picture: Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth police has launched a new team set up to tackle speeding in the borough.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Venue which hosted tragic boxing event was operating with no licence

Yesterday, 10:29 David Hannant
The former Atlantis Tower now renamed The Tower Complex on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Old hotel apartments at the rear of the tower. April 2016. Picture: James Bass

A seafront entertainment venue, which recently hosted such events as Tiffany’s Reunions, did so without a valid premises licence, it has emerged.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Public urged to return sandbags

15:49 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The public has been asked to return sandbags that were handed out on Friday as part of preparations for the tidal surge.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

Man sentenced to prison after car stereos stolen in Great Yarmouth

15:18 Kieran Lynch
Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to committing a string of thefts from motor vehicles.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Most Commented

Great Yarmouth police launches new team to tackle speeding

11:46 David Hannant
Members of Great Yarmouth's new Special Constabulary Speeding Team at its launch on Sunday, Janaury 15. Picture: Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth police has launched a new team set up to tackle speeding in the borough.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Public urged to return sandbags

15:49 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The public has been asked to return sandbags that were handed out on Friday as part of preparations for the tidal surge.

Read more
Trevor Wainwright

Council leader thanks emergency services for tidal surge response

Yesterday, 15:54 David Hannant
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council has thanked the emergency service’s for their response to Friday’s tidal surge.

Read more
Graham Plant

Video: Lifeboat crew working long hours to repair tidal surge damage

Saturday, January 14, 2017 David Hannant
Repair work is carried out to Hemsby beach following the tidal surge.

Dedicated members of Hemsby Lifeboat crew have been working long and hard to repair damage caused to the beach by high tides.

Read more

Villagers take refuge in pub as storm surge batters Walcott

Friday, January 13, 2017 Miles Jermy
Walcott faces the high tides, strong winds and tidal surge as the sea closes the main road and local residents take shelter in The Lighthouse Inn public house. Flooding in the car park of the Poachers Pocket. Photo by Simon Finlay

Up to 70 villagers took refuge in a pub tonight as the storm surge pounded the Norfolk coast.

Read more
Tom FitzPatrick

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up