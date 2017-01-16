Push for cyclists to enter biking fundraiser Tour de Broads

Keen cyclists set off at the start line of the Tour de Broads cycle ride at the former RAF Coltishall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The organisers of a popular two-wheel fundraiser have encouraged keen cyclists to enter the first of two events planned this year, as more details are revealed.

Pedal Revolution will, for the first time, organised two Tour de Broads this year - one around the southern Broads and a second focusing on the northern waterways.

The first fundraiser will be held on Sunday, April 30, kicking off from Great Yarmouth Sea Life Gardens before winding around the wetlands.

With routes ranging from eight to 100 miles, Tour de Broads prides itself on being suitable for all riders - from beginners to hardened cyclists.

Participants can enter free of charge by pledging to raise £150 for one of its five charity partners - Suffolk Wildlife Trust, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Macmillan, Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind and Nelson’s Journey, which supports bereaved children.

On their return, cyclists can enjoy chips and ice-cream on the beach before receiving their Tour de Broads medal.

The sister event, around the northern Broads, will be held in August, with more details yet to be announced.

Last year’s Tour de Broads, the fourth, raised about £60,000 for various charities.

You can enter online by visiting www.tourdebroads.com

