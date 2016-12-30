Search

Rail services resume after ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

19:04 30 December 2016

A trespass incident in Suffolk caused major disruption to rail services in the region on Friday afternoon.

The British Transport Police (BTP) received a report shortly before 1pm that a person had been seen near the main line in the Tattingstone area, which raised concerns.

Network Rail said the person was seen near a bridge.

The main line was closed between Ipswich and Manningtree rail stations and the power between the two stations was switched off for safety reasons.

Police carried out a search of the area, but no-one was found.

The line reopened at 2.30pm, but delays lasted until Friday evening. The 6.10pm service from Witham to Norwich was cancelled as a result of the incident.

Other services in the region were also cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, both during and after the incident.

A BTP spokesman said: “BTP officers were called to the line close to Tattingstone, Suffolk on Friday after a report was received raising concerns for a person who may have been trackside.

“Officers from the BTP and Suffolk Constabulary attended the incident, which was reported to BTP at 12.59pm.

“An extensive search was completed, with the assistance of staff from Network Rail. However, there was no trace of any person trackside.

“The line was full handed back to Network Rail at 2.18pm.”

Owen Johns, a spokesman for Network Rail, said: “At around 1pm today, we received reports of a trespasser at a bridge between Manningtree and Ipswich.

“To help ensure the safety of anyone on the railway, the power was switched off and along with the British Transport Police we were able to reopen the line safely just before 2.30pm.

“I would like to thank passengers for their patience while we handled the incident.”

A spokesman for Abellio Greater Anglia said they were notified at 4.30pm that the incident “had been closed”.

