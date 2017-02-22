Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for information Archant © 2012

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At about 12.30pm on Monday, January 30, a man entered TK Maxx on the Gapton Hall Retail Park in Purley Court and swapped his own top for a brand new blue Ralph Lauren T-shirt.

Police say the suspect was white, around 5ft 11in and aged in his late teens to early 20s, with collar length dark hair.

On entering the store he was wearing a grey hooded style top with grey jogging trousers and red trainers.

Officers are keen to speak to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact PC Ben Hardman at Gorleston Police Station on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org