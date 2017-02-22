Search

Advanced search

Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

13:04 22 February 2017

David Hannant

Police are appealing for information

Police are appealing for information

Archant © 2012

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Comment

At about 12.30pm on Monday, January 30, a man entered TK Maxx on the Gapton Hall Retail Park in Purley Court and swapped his own top for a brand new blue Ralph Lauren T-shirt.

Police say the suspect was white, around 5ft 11in and aged in his late teens to early 20s, with collar length dark hair.

On entering the store he was wearing a grey hooded style top with grey jogging trousers and red trainers.

Officers are keen to speak to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact PC Ben Hardman at Gorleston Police Station on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Other News

More than 100 suspected dealers arrested in police campaign to end drug related violence with Operation Gravity

10 minutes ago Dominic Gilbert
Chief Inspector Nick Paling, right, and PC Adam Binns, outside the first floor flat in Derby Street which has a Closure Order issued by the courts on it as part of Operation Gravity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 100 alleged drug dealers have been cuffed by police in Norfolk as the drive to rid our county of heroin and cocaine gathers pace.

Coastguard urges people to stay safe during Storm Doris

12:47
HM Coastguard is calling for people to stay safe and avoid coastal areas during Storm Doris. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Coastguard is warning people to avoid coastal areas of Norfolk amid predictions of gale-force winds from Storm Doris.

Insurance giant Aviva issues safety advice to businesses and homeowners ahead of Storm Doris

11:45
Aviva insurance has issued safety advice ahead of Storm Doris. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Homeowners and businesses are being advised to take basic precautions to protect themselves and their property ahead of severe weather warnings for Norfolk.

Gallery: With Storm Doris set to sweep the region - A look back at the Great Storm of 1987

4 minutes ago Jessica Long
Caravan destroyed at East Runton in October 1987 storm. Photo from Archant Library.

With Storm Doris set to bring gusts of 70mph across the region tomorrow, we look back at the devastating storm of October 1987 which caused chaos.

Most Read

Police search for wanted man

Yesterday, 14:41 George Ryan
James Spittles. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin
Is there something lurking in the deep?

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

Yesterday, 09:54
The stretch of Pasteur Road which will be closed next week. Pictrue: Norfolk County Council

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth set for three weeks of roadworks

Mon, 12:02
A diversion sign is put in place on Southtown Road. Picture: Anne Edwards

A busy Great Yarmouth road is facing three weeks of delays due to a trio of planned roadworks.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Moving tributes paid to Norfolk local authorities lawyer Chris Skinner

Mon, 17:23 DAVID HANNANT
Chris Skinner at his time as head of legal services in Yarmouth

Tributes have been paid to a lawyer who provided key legal services to local authorities in Norfolk.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Most Commented

Great Yarmouth borough councillors vote to increase council tax

Yesterday, 22:27 George Ryan
Great Yarmouth Town Hall's Victorian clock is back in working order

Great Yarmouth borough councillors have voted to increase its share of council tax at a full meeting.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter