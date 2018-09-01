Two arrested after Land Rover and cash machine left at scene of ram-raid on Kessingland Co-op
PUBLISHED: 06:20 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 06:20 10 September 2018
Two men have been arrested following a ram-raid on a branch of the Co-op in Kessingland.
Police said a Land Rover and cash machine were left at the scene of the raid.
Officers were called to the branch in Field Lane at about 2.40am.
Two men were arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.
A police inspector said enquiries were ongoing.
