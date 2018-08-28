Search

Advanced search

Teen denies assault of woman in Great Yarmouth market place

PUBLISHED: 07:45 15 November 2018

The alleged asault happened at Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

The alleged asault happened at Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Archant

An 18-year-old man has  denied attacking a woman in her 60s who was assaulted in Great Yarmouth market place  in the early hours of the morning.

Reece Finch, of North Quay, Great Yarmouth, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via a video link from Norwich prison yesterday and pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on October 12 this year.

Chris Youell, who appeared for the prosecution, said a trial was expected to take about three days.

Simon Gladwell appeared for Finch at the brief hearing to take the defendant’s not guilty plea.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case and the trial is due to be heard at the crown court on March 13 next year.

Finch was further remanded in custody.

The assault on the woman is alleged to have happened at 1am near to the Argos store in the town.

The woman had to be treated in hospital after receiving facial injuries

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Teen denies assault of woman in Great Yarmouth market place

07:45 Christine Cunningham
The alleged asault happened at Great Yarmouth market place. Picture: Joseph Norton

An 18-year-old man has  denied attacking a woman in her 60s who was assaulted in Great Yarmouth market place  in the early hours of the morning.

What are the chances? Another set of rare seal twins spotted at Horsey

Yesterday, 19:16 Liz Coates
One of the two baby seal pups believed to be twins with its mother in the dunes at Horsey. December 2015. Picture: James Bass

When the first ever recorded twin seal pups were born at Horsey three years ago it sent ripples of excitement across the globe.

Lead stolen from church roof in Great Yarmouth Borough

Yesterday, 17:42 Joseph Norton
Lead has been stolen from the roof of St George's Church in Rollesby. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lead has been stolen from the roof of a church in the Great Yarmouth Borough.

Video Town celebrates Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with special tea party

Yesterday, 17:21 Joseph Norton
Residents over 70 in Great Yarmouth came together to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday at a tea party in the town hall. Picture: Joe Norton

Happy Birthday Prince Charles! Residents in Great Yarmouth wished the Prince of Wales a very happy 70th birthday at a special tea party held at the town hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Yesterday, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Yesterday, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

Mon, 11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy