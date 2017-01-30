Repairs to be carried out on Lingwood road

Workmen will be carrying out one day of carriageway repairs in Lingwood.

The work will take place on Monday, February 13 to undertake carriageway repairs.

Norfolk County Council says it will take one day to complete and a road closure will be in place for the duration of the works.

Norwich Road will be closed from Station Road to Chapel Road.

Access for residents will be maintained throughout the works.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Chapel Road, Post Office Road and Station Road.

The county council says it apologises for any inconvenience the work may cause.

The work which will cost £1,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.