Residents concerned by ongoing beach repairs in Scratby

PUBLISHED: 16:48 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:48 07 September 2018

Scratby beach under repair following the Beast from the East storm earlier this year. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Residents in Scratby are growing increasingly concerned with the beach repairs which are ongoing following the destruction caused by the Beast from the East.

The shattered gabions at Scratby beach had to be repaired following the Beast from the East storm. Picture Liz CoatesThe shattered gabions at Scratby beach had to be repaired following the Beast from the East storm. Picture Liz Coates

It has been reported that at least 20 metres (in width) worth of beach has been dug up in the past two weeks.

People are particularly concerned with the loss of marram grass which acts as a natural sea defence.

Chris Hogg, who lives on the promenade of Scratby beach, said: “I’m very concerned about this as the council did a similar sort of thing a number of years back and the marrams are still growing back now.”

The marram grass roots stabilise the sand dunes which helps to reduce the rate of coastal erosion.

The council has reassured residents that this is all part of the “repair project” from the wild storms which shattered the beach’s defences earlier this year.

Coastal manager for Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Bernard Harris, said: “We’re moving surplus sand from the south end of the gabions to the north end. The contractors are calculating how much sand they need and are taking a shallow scope from the surface.”

He added: “We’re leaving the roots of the marram grass in the sand so it’ll only take eight to twelve months for it to grow back fully.”

180 metres of defences had to be rebuilt following the Beast from the East storm which shattered the beach earlier this year.

