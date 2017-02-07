Richardson’s submit plans to place an extra 73 caravans at Hemsby holiday village

Hemsby from above. Photo: Mike Page

A holiday park could be in line for a boost if plans for its expansion are approved.

Proposals have been submitted to Great Yarmouth borough council to place an extra 73 static caravans at Seacroft Holiday Village in Beach Road, Hemsby.

Site owners Richardsons have submitted the plans for a site southwest of the overall holiday park.

Currently it comprises of a series of tightly packed dilapidated holiday chalets, as well as a disused swimming pool, old tennis court and a redundant outbuilding.

In a report prepared by agents Paul Robinson Partnership it states: “The existing chalets within the development area are becoming dilapidated and will soon be unsuitable for letting.

“The proposed caravans will be of a much higher standard, replacing the existing chalets and offer attractive accommodation to meet demand.”

The plan includes an improved play area, including crazy golf, a cycle hire scheme and an all-weather sports court.

The report adds that this will strengthen Seacroft Holiday Village’s reputation as an attractive holiday destination.

“The proposed caravans and lodges form part of a much needed general update of the established holiday park. The development will offer improved accommodation and amenity to benefit customers and help attract visitors to the holiday park, in turn benefiting the local community.

“It is therefore hoped that this application will be looked upon favourably,” the report continues.

A row of existing good quality holiday chalets exist to the north of the application and these would be retained as part of the plans.

The outdoor bowling green sits in the proposed development area and this would also stay.

An informal guest car park is also included as part of the plans for the area.

Seacroft Holiday Village is an adults-only resort and a ten minute walk from the beach.

It was refurbished last year and boasts a new Harlequin show bar, reception, holiday shop, snooker room.

The holiday village themed breaks from February to December including Christmas and new year.

A spokesman for the resort said: “Whether its comedy, 60s 70s or star cabarets that you like we have something to suit all.”