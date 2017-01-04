River Yare flood warning in force as storm surge set to hit coast

Reedham Ferry Inn Pub. Pictured January 2017 Archant

A series of flood alerts have been issued around the East Anglian coast with a storm surge expected to bring high tides.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brundall Bay Marina Brundall Bay Marina

A full-scale flood warning has been declared for properties along the tidal River Yare including those in Cantley, Brundall and Reedham.

The Environment Agency who issued the warning say on their website that in this area “flooding is expected - immediate action required.”

The Environment Agency who issued the warnings said: “We are expecting high water levels in the broads due to tide locking caused by a storm surge along the East coast.

“The forecast level at Cantley is 1.4 mAOD. The forecast level at Brundall is 1.2 mAOD.

“The forecast high water is due at Great Yarmouth on January 4 at 12:30 pm mid day.

“High water is due at Cantley around 1 hour later at 1:30pm.”

James Read, manager of the Ferry Inn pub said: “The tides are exceptionally high for this time of year though not the worst we’ve ever seen.

“We were warned by the Environment Agency which has allowed us to take steps such as put flood boards out as well as sandbags near the gate for the Ferry.

“The ferry has been stopped and now we just need to keep an eye.”

He added that high tide usually comes in at 3.30pm.

For more information click here to visit the Environment Agency website.