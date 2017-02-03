Search

Road works in Scratby will lead to road closure

03 February, 2017 - 10:34
Work will begin on Monday, February, 13 to undertake carriageway repairs in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk County Council says the work could take up to three days to complete.

The U452 Rottenstone Lane will be closed between house numbers 123 to 135 and to the public toilets for a distance of 105m.

The closure will be in place for the duration of the works, between the hours of 6.30pm to 11pm.

The diversion route is U452 Beach Road, U643 Scratby Road, U452 California Road, U452 Rottenstone Lane.

The county council says it apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

