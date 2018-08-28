Great Yarmouth seafront road to have nine weeks of repairs starting this month

Roadworks are coming to North Drive in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A stretch of seafront Great Yarmouth road is set to undergo nine weeks of repairs - at a cost of £100,000.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work will begin on or shortly after Monday, November 26, to improve the pavements on the west side of North Drive.

Norfolk County Council, which is carrying out the work, said the pavements have been damaged through wear and tear, and needs to be replaced in order to maintain safety for pedestrians.

The work will take place from the Hamilton Hotel, heading north to its northern junction with Marine Crescent.

In a public notice, the council said the work had been scheduled for the off-peak season to minimise disruption, with an expected finish date of February 1, 2019.

It added that the work will cease for two weeks during the Christmas period.

The work will see the width of the road reduced, with traffic and pedestrian management measures in place throughout.

There will also be a temporary parking restriction in place.