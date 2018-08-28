Search

Great Yarmouth seafront road to have nine weeks of repairs starting this month

PUBLISHED: 16:01 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:01 13 November 2018

Roadworks are coming to North Drive in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roadworks are coming to North Drive in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A stretch of seafront Great Yarmouth road is set to undergo nine weeks of repairs - at a cost of £100,000.

Work will begin on or shortly after Monday, November 26, to improve the pavements on the west side of North Drive.

Norfolk County Council, which is carrying out the work, said the pavements have been damaged through wear and tear, and needs to be replaced in order to maintain safety for pedestrians.

The work will take place from the Hamilton Hotel, heading north to its northern junction with Marine Crescent.

In a public notice, the council said the work had been scheduled for the off-peak season to minimise disruption, with an expected finish date of February 1, 2019.

It added that the work will cease for two weeks during the Christmas period.

The work will see the width of the road reduced, with traffic and pedestrian management measures in place throughout.

There will also be a temporary parking restriction in place.

