Roadworks set to disrupt travel plans in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:16 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:21 31 August 2018

Road works are set to cause disruption in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Chris Bishop

Road works are set to cause disruption in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Roadworks are set to disrupt travels plans in Great Yarmouth as Norfolk County Council carry out improvement works on the Asda service road and Greater Anglia station forecourt.

On Sunday the service road from Acle New Road will be closed from midnight to 6am.

On Sunday 9 September, there will be no access to Asda and the train station forecourt from midnight to 6am.

Resurfacing works will be taking place on the station forecourt from Tuesday 11 September to Thursday 13 September, during the day time.

During these days no access to the station forecourt will be available, however, the new car park near Acle New Road will be open.

Alternate arrangements will be put in place for bus and taxi services.

Norfolk County Council apologises for any inconvenience the work may cause with the roadworks due to come to an end in October 2018.

