Robins make frequent visits to Suffolk gardens over recent days

18:05 30 December 2016

Robin in a feeding frenzy. By Pamela Bidwell.

Robin in a feeding frenzy. By Pamela Bidwell.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Winter brings frost, scarves and a selection of seasonal wildlife, as these iwitness members have seen.

Comment
Robin on a mince pie. By Julie Kemp.

The humble robin has been a popular visitor to gardens around the county and our eagle-eyed photographers have been out waiting for their arrival.

Robin redbreast in the garden. By Philip Jones.

Others have visited wildlife havens at Minsmere and Lackford Lakes to look through the lens at these brightly-coloured birds.

Robin photographed at Minsmere. By Alan Baldry.

We have loved seeing these timeless shots of the festive creatures, thanks to everyone who has shared a photo.

Dinner is served at Lackford Lakes Suffolk. By Barry Pullen.

A robin in the garden. By Alan Baldry.

One of a pair of robins taking cover in the bottom of a beech hedge bordering a garden in Crawcrook, Tyne & Wear. Picture: David Lamming.

Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

The old tree stump at Lackford Lakes never disappoints in offering varied bird life. By Paul Templeton.

iwitness24 has hundreds of registered users who share dozens of images each and every day. We use the photos online and in print, crediting the talented photographers.

Sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day may be yours.

If you have a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736

• Have you seen our Ipswich Remembers Facebook page? Join today to see our nostalgic photos of old Ipswich and share yours.

