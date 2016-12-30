Robins make frequent visits to Suffolk gardens over recent days
18:05 30 December 2016
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Winter brings frost, scarves and a selection of seasonal wildlife, as these iwitness members have seen.
The humble robin has been a popular visitor to gardens around the county and our eagle-eyed photographers have been out waiting for their arrival.
Others have visited wildlife havens at Minsmere and Lackford Lakes to look through the lens at these brightly-coloured birds.
We have loved seeing these timeless shots of the festive creatures, thanks to everyone who has shared a photo.
