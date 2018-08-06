Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It makes you realise that Great Yarmouth is not a sleepy little town’ - 160 names on rediscovered roll of honour

PUBLISHED: 14:22 28 August 2018

A section from the roll of honour after cleaning Photo: Lorraine Finch

A section from the roll of honour after cleaning Photo: Lorraine Finch

Lorraine Finch

One hundred years after the end of the First World War a newly discovered and unusual roll of honour is revealing more about Great Yarmouth’s contribution.

The roll of honour before being cleaned Photo: Lorraine FinchThe roll of honour before being cleaned Photo: Lorraine Finch

Mildewed and aged documents found in St John’s Church are exciting heritage fans who say the beautifully written rolls are a gold mine for researchers.

Conservator Lorraine Finch has identified seven pieces as a priority and has been using her expertise to restore them - a painstaking process involving small brushes.

She has been working with the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust on the lottery funded project Stories of St John’s.

The project aims to preserve the archives of the church, to make them accessible to all, and to bring the community together to conserve the archives and research the local people named on them.

Lorraine Finch working on historic documents found at St John's Church in Great Yarmouth Photo: Azalia Sarkisyan, Great Yarmouth Preservation TrustLorraine Finch working on historic documents found at St John's Church in Great Yarmouth Photo: Azalia Sarkisyan, Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

MORE: Could these sleeping pods be a Godsend as redundant church looks for new uses?

She said: “I am currently conserving seven documents from St John’s Church.

“The most interesting and poignant, given that 2018 is the centenary of the end of the First World War, is the roll of honour.

“It lists all the men from the congregation - over 160 - who served during the conflict.

“It is unusual as it names both those who survived and those who were killed on the battlefields. It is full of age old local names such as Swaddling, Palmer, Brundish, Nicholson and Pownall.

“It divides the men into Navy and Army. There is no Air Force presumably because it was so new (it was formed on April 1 1918).

“The roll of honour is of both local and national importance - one the men went on to serve in the Royal Irish Constabulary and was killed in 1921 during the fight for Irish independence.

“It makes you realise that Great Yarmouth is not a sleepy little town but played a role in most major events in history.”

She said conservation was important because the roll of honour was severely mould damaged and not accessible to anyone.

Now that it is clean it can be handled and viewed.

At one time the roll of honour would have been on proud display in the church but was taken down possibly because of the deterioration.

An exhibition is planned at Skippings in King Street.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Residents called by last names at ‘unsafe’ and ‘uncaring’ care home

28 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey

The bleak way of life in a Great Yarmouth care home which was closed following an inspection last month has been laid bare in a damning report.

‘It makes you realise that Great Yarmouth is not a sleepy little town’ - 160 names on rediscovered roll of honour

14:22 Liz Coates
A section from the roll of honour after cleaning Photo: Lorraine Finch

One hundred years after the end of the First World War a newly discovered and unusual roll of honour is revealing more about Great Yarmouth’s contribution.

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Medal haul for Great Yarmouth skaters

12:17 Liz Coates
Molly Self, Eva Simpkins, and Abigail Coleman took podium places in the British Championships Picture: Retroskate

Roller skaters have brought a haul of titles back to Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

Yesterday, 18:48 Eleanor Pringle
Police.

Norfolk Constabulary have been investigating reports of a man making inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus.

Read more
Norfolk Police

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Read more
Rescue Service

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Saturday, August 25, 2018 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

Yesterday, 12:01 Anthony Carroll
The three men rescued from the life raft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The Belgian fishing boat that sank about 20 miles off the Norfolk coast without sending out a mayday message was called the Sonja.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy