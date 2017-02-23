Roof collapse, buses cancelled, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold in and around Great Yarmouth

Front facing market stalls, including two popular chip stalls, have been shut because of high winds. Photo: Anne Edwards Archant

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

In Gorleston the roof blew off the Baptist Church in Lowestoft Road and collapsed on the people inside.

There are reports of one man being hit on the head by a piece of falling masonry. He was taken to nearby doctor’s surgery.

In Great Yarmouth, popular chips stalls have closed down for the day because of the strong winds, as well as the greengrocers.

A borough council spokesman said that they do not issue weather advise for traders on the six day market, so it would be a decision taken by the owners.

The X1 bus is being diverted via Filby instead of going down the A47 Acle Straight.

Traffic lights at the Gapton Hall roundabout on the A47 are out and a set of temporary lights in Magdalen Way, Gorleston have blown over.

Car alarms can be heard going off in the town centre and cars can be seen shaking whenever there is a strong gust of wind.

In Rollesby the police were called to a barn Fleggburgh Road after the owner was concerned because the roof was moving about a lot. The fire service were in turn called by the police.

In Caister the fire service were called to a conservatory in Arnold Avenue after the roof was seen lifting up. An officer was mobilised to assess a dangerous structure. No Services were required by the Brigade.

Winds of up to 90mph have been forecast as Storm Doris takes hold.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind.