Search

Advanced search

Roof collapse, buses cancelled, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold in and around Great Yarmouth

13:54 23 February 2017

Front facing market stalls, including two popular chip stalls, have been shut because of high winds. Photo: Anne Edwards

Front facing market stalls, including two popular chip stalls, have been shut because of high winds. Photo: Anne Edwards

Archant

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

2 Comments

In Gorleston the roof blew off the Baptist Church in Lowestoft Road and collapsed on the people inside.

There are reports of one man being hit on the head by a piece of falling masonry. He was taken to nearby doctor’s surgery.

In Great Yarmouth, popular chips stalls have closed down for the day because of the strong winds, as well as the greengrocers.

A borough council spokesman said that they do not issue weather advise for traders on the six day market, so it would be a decision taken by the owners.

The X1 bus is being diverted via Filby instead of going down the A47 Acle Straight.

Traffic lights at the Gapton Hall roundabout on the A47 are out and a set of temporary lights in Magdalen Way, Gorleston have blown over.

Car alarms can be heard going off in the town centre and cars can be seen shaking whenever there is a strong gust of wind.

In Rollesby the police were called to a barn Fleggburgh Road after the owner was concerned because the roof was moving about a lot. The fire service were in turn called by the police.

In Caister the fire service were called to a conservatory in Arnold Avenue after the roof was seen lifting up. An officer was mobilised to assess a dangerous structure. No Services were required by the Brigade.

Winds of up to 90mph have been forecast as Storm Doris takes hold.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for wind.

Related articles

Keywords: Met Office

2 comments

  • You should send your reporter down to beers road where the scaffolding is around the chip shop it's shaking more then a jelly on a vibrating pad

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tom Green

    Thursday, February 23, 2017

  • You should send your reporter down to beers road where the scaffolding is around the chip shop it's shaking more then a jelly on a vibrating pad

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tom Green

    Thursday, February 23, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Roof collapse, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold

13:54 George Ryan

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

Church roof blown off Gorleston Baptist Church by strong gust as Storm Doris takes hold

13:31 George Ryan and David Hannant

Drop-in centre volunteers have spoken of their shock as strong winds tore a section of roof from Gorleston Baptist Church as they set up for lunch.

Tour de Broads gets a new home for this summer’s cycle extravaganza

12:46 Dan Grimmer

The hugely popular cycling event Tour de Broads has found a new home for the start and finish of this year’s summer ride.

Committees to look at waterways, boating lake, tidal defences and flooding in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

14:47 Anthony carroll

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting people to attend two area committees, which are taking place in the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston areas over the next fortnight.

Most Read

Roof collapse, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold

13:54 George Ryan

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

Read more
Met Office

Police search for wanted man

Tue, 14:41 George Ryan

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Church roof blown off by wind

13:36 George Ryan

There are reports of a church roof being blown off by the wind.

Read more

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

Tue, 09:54

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Most Commented

Roof collapse, chip stalls shut, traffic lights down as Storm Doris takes hold

13:54 George Ryan

Strong winds are continuing to batter the region, as storm Doris takes hold.

Read more
Met Office

Great Yarmouth borough councillors vote to increase council tax

Tue, 22:27 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth borough councillors have voted to increase its share of council tax at a full meeting.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Plans to build wood-burning power station

Tue, 11:59 George Ryan

Proposals to build a wood-fired power station in Great Yarmouth have been submitted.

Read more
US Federal Reserve

£350,000 Hemsby lifeboat station plans to be submitted to council

Yesterday, 12:20 anthony carroll

Major plans to improve a lifeboat station on the Norfolk coast are about to be sent into the council which will have the ultimate decision on approving the scheme.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter