Roundabout plans for Martham homes site

17 January, 2017 - 16:11
Martham village sign. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

A plan has been submitted for a new roundabout and access road in Martham.

The proposal has been launched on the back of one submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for 144 new homes on land to the south of Repps Road.

A consultation response on Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s planning website said: “Hopefully this will be the thing that finally stops cars driving past my house at 60mph.”A designers report on the planning documents said Norfolk County Council advised Great Yarmouth Borough Council that a roundabout should be constructed on Repps Road to provide a “safe and appropriate access” to the proposed site.

The application was submitted by a James Chapman, of Chapman Farms Limited who also submitted the plans for the new homes.

A decision on the roundabout and access road is due by February 16.

The plans for the homes have not yet been formally approved.

Keywords: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Great Yarmouth Borough

