‘Frustrated’ cat has been at rescue centre for more than 150 days

Kristy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA are trying to find a home for a cat that has been with them for over five months now.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aston needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Aston needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kristy, who is thought to be around six years old, has had an unsettled past and as a result needs her own space sometimes.

Even so the rescue cattery environment is not ideal for her and the RSPCA are really hoping someone out there can help Kristy find a home that’s right for her.

The RSPCA said: “We feel she may be happiest in a farm or stable type home as she likes her own space, but where she had the choice to come indoors when she fancied a snooze.”

Shady needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Shady needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could give Kristy the home she needs then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

While lots of animals went to their new homes last week but there are still many more hoping that it will be their turn next.

Aston is described as a handsome black male cat aged around 18 months old. He is looking for a home where he can have access to a garden in a safe area and he could live with other pets.

Emmie and her kitten need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Emmie and her kitten need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Slim and Shady are 12 week old brothers. They were abandoned along with their mum Emmie outside a shelter so are now in the care of the RSPCA and hoping to find their forever homes.

Staff at the rescue centre say Jackson is super friendly, loves to be around people and would make someone the perfect new family member. He does have FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) but this isn’t currently causing him any problems. The RSPCA are looking for an indoor home for Jackson or one where he could have access to a cat proofed enclosed garden.

Kentish is still sitting and waiting for his turn. He is described as a gentle and friendly natured cat. The RSPCA say he would like a quiet home where he can enjoy some comforts after having a hard time recently.

Jackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Jackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Megabyte is described as a large friendly black male cat. The RSPCA say he has previously lived in a multi-cat home so is well socialised and could happily settle into a home with others again. He is around seven years old.

Salsa came to the RSPCA after her owner sadly passed away, she is eight years old and would be happiest as the only cat in the home as this is what she has always been used to.

Eight month old Scarlet is described as a sweet little cat. The RSPCA say she needs an adult home where she will be the only pet.

Kentish needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Kentish needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tasha came to the rescue centre via the vets as a stray. She has beautiful long fur which will need weekly grooming to keep it matt free.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Megabyte needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Megabyte needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Salsa needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Salsa needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Scarlet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Scarlet needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk