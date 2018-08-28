Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road.

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

The Rumbold Arms in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps The Rumbold Arms in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

The Rumbold Arms in Southtown Road has won approval for seven three-bedroom properties on a grassed area behind the main building.

Documents issued in support of the plans say the move is a sign of the times.

The papers say: “Unfortunately, in the present economic climate it is becoming more difficult to run such an enterprise as a viable concern.”

They go on to point to research which reveals that although the country has 47,000 pubs , 21 are closing every week - amounting to 1,100 a year.

The garden at the Rumbold Arms which is making way for houses Picture: Google Maps The garden at the Rumbold Arms which is making way for houses Picture: Google Maps

“The upshot is that in order to maintain the pub, investment is required and by releasing a portion of the overall site then the income derived can help to retain the business,” the document adds.

Under the plans a terrace of five homes and two semi-detached properties will spring up, with 17 parking spaces.

There will still be 21 spaces for the pub.

Research by the applicant’s agents has revealed there has been a landlord on the site since 1839.

The pub was closed during the Second World War when it was damaged by enemy action, possibly during a raid on March 15, 1941.

Because of the war time activity it is “conceivable but unlikely” that there are unexploded bombs in the area, the documents say.

Elsewhere it is said the plans will “revitalise” a brownfield site.

Although in a flood prone area on the west bank of the River Yare, advanced emergency planning means there would be “little threat” to people living there.

Generally the benefits of the development, adding to the borough’s housing stock in a built-up area close to schools, shops and amenities are said to override any flood-risk concerns.

The pub has popular function room and hosts a range of live acts and events.

Landlord Owen Sangerhet said functions and events were a big part of what made the pub popular. He said that after the houses had gone up there would be some investment in the pub which was still left with a good-sized patio for drinkers and diners.

It is also open on Christmas Day for dinner with all the trimmings.