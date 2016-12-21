Search

Safety work on the Acle Straight set to begin next year, says MP

21 December, 2016 - 19:13
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes. Picture: James Bass

Work to make the treacherous Acle Straight on the A47 safer will begin in February, Great Yarmouth’s MP has been told.

Improvements to traffic signs, road markings and kerbs around the A1064 roundabout are among the improvements Highways England will begin next year.

Warning signs, road markings and hazard posts at the farm accesses near the Werryman’s Way, and improvements to direction and warning signs at Halvergate Junction are also on the agenda in 2017.

Highways England announced that it would look at new safety measures on the key stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Acle when it was given the green light for a multimillion upgrade to the A47 in 2015.

A further three stretches of the road between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth will be turned into dual carriageways under the proposals.

Highways England is drawing up initial plans, but is not likely to get diggers in the ground before the end of the decade.

Campaigners who want to also see the Acle Straight turned into a dual carriageway were left disappointed by the Department for Transport announcement ahead of the last General Election.

There have been a number of deaths on that stretch of the A47, including 57-year-old Amanda Jacobs who drowned when the car she was travelling in flipped and ended up in a water-filled dyke in 2014.

Highways England say work to relocate rare tiny snails needs to be carried out before any major upgrade work on the road can begin.

Scientists have already moved some of the Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail to a new home - but it could take four years before they find out if they have adapted to their new environment.

Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis MP said: “I’m very pleased that Highways England have announced a start date for the safety improvements works on the Acle Straight, as everyone locally knows what a dangerous stretch of road this is, and any improvements are welcome. I have written to Highways England and requested a meeting with them to discuss this matter further, as I do feel there are additional safety measures that can be put in place and am keen to see these works completed so we can push for dualling of the road.”

Should the Acle Straight be dualled? Email edpletters@archant.co.uk

  • Speed bumps not really an option but let the road deteriorate even more and the holes become craters that will slow everyone down .

    stoneman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I dont understand people pushing for a 50 limit. Traffic rarely gets above this speed anyway. Boatman complains about enforcing a 50 limit at North Burlingham, think about what that limit has done for this single section, its a slow moving bottleneck now as if the limit is 50 then people start to dawdle at 45 and half a mile later its all come to a stop.

    Jimhow

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Save the snails ............ Kill the people !!

    Annie Rowcraft

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Speed bumps-cheap, quickly installed , no harm to snails and effective.

    IanofNorfolk

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • What a complete and utter waste of time and money. And using the snails as an excuse in an attempt to delay any spending!! Still, our local MP (?) seems to be pleased. Easily achieved Id say! Get on with duelling this dangerous road or will you sit and wait for even more fatalities?

    YarcoDaz

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • There is absolutely nothing wrong with this road. Yes - it would be better duelled, as it would speed up jouney times but in the meantime let's save the money and put it to better use

    Voice of Reason

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • At first I thought that this would be good news - ie that only good drivers would be allowed to use the Acle Straight. That would would improve safety more than anything else, and it wouldn't cost as much as road improvements, new signs etc. By the way, there is a difference between 'dualling' and 'duelling' - the second one suggests pistols at dawn...

    Patrik

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Not many agricultural vehicles use the Acle Straight because there is very little arable land beside it and not many are doing under 30mph. However, some roads in rural counties would benefit from the creation of a new restriction of no overtaking unless the vehicle being overtaken is slow moving ie under 30 or even 20 mph On narrower roads where it is hard for tractor drivers to pull to the side to allow overtaking or where there are no laybys for them to get off the road, it would be a sensible restriction.

    FlintinChalk

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • The problem is consistently bad drivers. Just stick to the speed limits, go with the flow of traffic. But no, as last week, me sticking to the limit and a tail gating driver just itching to get past to move one car ahead. No amount of traffic management removes the idiot behind the wheel

    Carol Barnes

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Repairing the disintegrating road surface might help for starters.

    John L Norton

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Have to agree that this has nothing to do with the road but bad driving. The road can be slow especially if held up by farm vehicles which lead to frustrated drivers making stupid judgements. but mostly this is a fairly straight road with fairly good visibility so only the drivers are to blame - not overtaking at hot spots and some speed cameras - maybe with restrictions to farm vehicles during certain hours - let the stats decide when that is.

    Jonno65

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • lowering the speed limit will not get rid of the dangerous clowns who cause the accidents, just enforce the limit that's there and regular patrols should identify the culprits. then try and enforce the 50 limit at North Burlingham as there's also a serious problem there with people not understanding what the red circle with 50 means, these are the mainly the same who then go on the Acle straight, bring back Police patrols as that's the best way forward.

    Boatman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Most of the accidents that occur on the Yarmouth to Norwich part of the A47 are on the North Burlingham and Acle new road single carriageways, very few are on the duelled parts so doesn't that tell you something about this road.

    belly

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Strange that the road is perfectly safe when there are no cars on it, which suggests that only the drivers are a problem. Many thousands of people have driven that road for decades without an accident. Drive to the weather conditions, stick to the speed limits, look what you're doing, don't tailgate and don't perform stupid overtaking stunts and no one will get hurt. Roads are inanimate things, they do nothing except lie there. It's bad drivers that cause the damage.

    Labratone

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • 6am sunday morning stuck behind a tractor doing 20mph but cannot overtake because of double white lines! simple dual it and sort out filter lanes at both ends with a roundabout at stracy arms.

    belly

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Seems to me what is needed is a bit of research into the circumstances of all the accidents and whether it is really speeding that is the problem or rash overtaking compounded by the results of driver error being made worse by the dykes .And whether the accidents are being caused by locals or those unfamiliar with the road The former should know better, the latter may need telling it is a deceptively dangerous road... I rarely witness noticeably bad speeding but I have witnessed a great deal of stupidity in relatively congested traffic. But then I mostly use the Old Road because it is more convenient and these days is safer. Lincolnshire's Red Route designation should be adopted with a 50 mph limit. To give drivers an idea of distance on a straight road the pollarded willows should be reinstated on the field side of the dykes if it does not make ditching impossible . Mick is mostly right though we need interim measures and there is already too much traffic on the Old Road which is a very narrow low quality A road hard to improve because of geography with villages almost impossible to bypass because of the Broads. We must press for the access roundabouts Fuller's Hill Lawn Avenue and Gapton to be sorted soon, without that improvements to the New Road will just continue to bottleneck. I believe the third crossing will be a white elephant and the wrong problems are being prioritized.

    FlintinChalk

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Double white lines could be painted overnight if they really wanted to help safety but it well never happen will it? Just do it and inforce it, it'll cost peanuts and at least be a start.

    moppet

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I'm amazed that nasty bit of road is not 50mph already considering the carnage that has occurred over it's length for years. Yes a dual carriageway would be nice but it ain't gonna happen any decade soon. So best solution, 50mph and average speed cameras it is.

    Cyril the Canary

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • just put up some No overtaking signs

    Lloyd Fairweather

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • While not being a driver in favour of speed cameras, I suspect that this could actually be the way forward for the Acle straight. When I drive along it, I'm always surprised, well not really any more, by the number of idiots who think that a burn and pass will get them to Acle (from Yarmouth) yet there they are just a couple of car lengths of cars in front by the time they get to the Halvergate turnoff. Perhaps reducing the speed limit to 50 and placing cameras every half mile might just both slow the idiots down and stop them doing the dangerous overtaking as well.

    manbythesea

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Be as rude as you like, Mick, I really don't mind. The problem that is here today needs to be addressed today, the long term solution of dueling the Acle to Yarmouth will leave a dangerous road dangerous for too long when an immediate albeit temporary fix could be in place in a matter of weeks. in any case duelling the road will only change the nature of the problem and create another problem at Yarmouth unless a series of feeder roads are included to spread the traffic load. Because even now at times of heavy traffic load traffic builds up. The calming and control of the existing traffic load is the least worst option that reduces the danger that the Acle Straight creates.

    koenig

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • It is difficult not to be rude to people who want barriers both sides, 40 mph limits and speed cameras on the single-track Acle Straight - a recipe for complete traffic chaos! In reality such a dotty plan would pile existing A47 traffic onto the Filby Road as the obvious alternative. As for more signs and lines on the existing road that was done a decade ago the last time Govt of the day ducked proper dualling in favour of a "safety gesture". It is a waste of time and a waste of cash. Get on with dualling.

    Mick Castle

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Armco barriers each side, alternating crossing marking as done in France and other European countries, max 40 mph rigorously controlled by speed cameras would be a good start.

    koenig

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • And just how is this going to stop motorists speeding and doing the most stupidest of overtakes on the Acle Straight. Both of which are primary causes of accidents on the straight. All Highways England are going to do is the work they promised to do earlier this year. Highways England seem to do as they please nowadays and are totally indifferent to our elective representatives. One would have thought having a minster as our local MP he would have a bit of a clout with these people. Obviously not. The carnage and road closures and the inconvenience they bring look set to continue.

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

