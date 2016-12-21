Safety work on the Acle Straight set to begin next year, says MP

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes.

Work to make the treacherous Acle Straight on the A47 safer will begin in February, Great Yarmouth’s MP has been told.

Improvements to traffic signs, road markings and kerbs around the A1064 roundabout are among the improvements Highways England will begin next year.

Warning signs, road markings and hazard posts at the farm accesses near the Werryman’s Way, and improvements to direction and warning signs at Halvergate Junction are also on the agenda in 2017.

Highways England announced that it would look at new safety measures on the key stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Acle when it was given the green light for a multimillion upgrade to the A47 in 2015.

A further three stretches of the road between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth will be turned into dual carriageways under the proposals.

Highways England is drawing up initial plans, but is not likely to get diggers in the ground before the end of the decade.

Campaigners who want to also see the Acle Straight turned into a dual carriageway were left disappointed by the Department for Transport announcement ahead of the last General Election.

There have been a number of deaths on that stretch of the A47, including 57-year-old Amanda Jacobs who drowned when the car she was travelling in flipped and ended up in a water-filled dyke in 2014.

Highways England say work to relocate rare tiny snails needs to be carried out before any major upgrade work on the road can begin.

Scientists have already moved some of the Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail to a new home - but it could take four years before they find out if they have adapted to their new environment.

Great Yarmouth Brandon Lewis MP said: “I’m very pleased that Highways England have announced a start date for the safety improvements works on the Acle Straight, as everyone locally knows what a dangerous stretch of road this is, and any improvements are welcome. I have written to Highways England and requested a meeting with them to discuss this matter further, as I do feel there are additional safety measures that can be put in place and am keen to see these works completed so we can push for dualling of the road.”

