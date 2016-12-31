Search

Santa run at Trinity Park and a Christmas swim at Felixstowe - your iwitness pictures from December

12:44 31 December 2016

Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

Portrait of a robin at Lackford Lakes. Picture: Paul Templeton

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Today, as 2016 draws to a close, so does our review of iwitness photos from the past 12 months. Here we look at the highlights from December.

Foggy morning at The Port of Felixstowe. Picture: Lee GoodFoggy morning at The Port of Felixstowe. Picture: Lee Good

Suffolk has been shrouded in a haze of fog and mist for much of the month, as this picture of Felixstowe Port shows. It was sent in by Lee Good and you can only just make out the outlines of the giant cranes.

Lights at the Lavenham Christmas fair. Photo by Barry PullenLights at the Lavenham Christmas fair. Photo by Barry Pullen

We continued to see Christmas markets taking over town streets, encouraging shoppers to start planning their gift buying.

Santa run at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Photo by Graham MeadowsSanta run at Trinity Park, Ipswich. Photo by Graham Meadows

At Trinity Park, fun runners leapt over an inflatable 5km obstacle course while dressed in Santa suits.

Suffolk Young Farmers took to the roads on Sunday, December 11 for a charity road run. Picture: Andrew MutimerSuffolk Young Farmers took to the roads on Sunday, December 11 for a charity road run. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

And Suffolk Young Farmers took to the roads in their decorated tractors to raise money for charity.

Victor the vole going for a mince pie. Picture: Julie KempVictor the vole going for a mince pie. Picture: Julie Kemp

We particularly liked this photo from Julie Kemp showing a vole having a little nibble at a mince pie before Christmas.

Sunrise along the Suffolk coast at Bawdsey. Picture: Parrish ColmanSunrise along the Suffolk coast at Bawdsey. Picture: Parrish Colman

Here Parrish Colman expertly captures the sunrise at Bawdsey during the Christmas break, with an array of colours evident in the sky.

Felixstowe Christmas Day Swim. Picture: Stephen SquirrellFelixstowe Christmas Day Swim. Picture: Stephen Squirrell

On Christmas Day, swimmers braved the waters at Felixstowe as St Elizabeth Hospice hosted their annual dip.

Boxing day motorcycle trial 2016 at Raydon. Picture: Peter CuttsBoxing day motorcycle trial 2016 at Raydon. Picture: Peter Cutts

Boxing Day saw these motorbike enthusiasts take on a trail course in Raydon.

Frosty morning. Picture: Parrish ColmanFrosty morning. Picture: Parrish Colman

These are just a few of the fantastic photos that our iwitness community have sent to us this year and we want to thank everyone who has contributed their images over the past year.

If you would like to send us your photos, join iwitness24 here

