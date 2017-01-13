Search

Schools in Great Yarmouth are closing early due to snow and flood risk

13 January, 2017 - 12:16
King Street, Great Yarmouth is covered in snow. Picture: George Ryan

King Street, Great Yarmouth is covered in snow. Picture: George Ryan

Archant

Schools in Great Yarmouth are being closed early because of snow and risk of flooding.

So far six schools are being closed early.

Here is a list of the schools that are closing:

• Caister Academy (NR30 5LS) - Due to Caister Academy being an Emergency Flood Evacuation Centre for the Great Yarmouth area the school is now closed to all pupils

• Cliff Park Ormiston Academy (NR31 6TA) - The Academy has been activated as a rest centre due to expected flooding in the area. As a result we will be closed all day today. Please check our website for further details.

• Edward Worlledge Primary School (NR31 0ER) - Closing from 1.30pm due to the area being evacuated due to flooding.

• Flegg High School (NR29 4QD) - We are closing from 1pm due to adverse weather and travel conditions within our catchment areas as well as the need to ensure students and staff are able to return home safely given flooding evacuations and the potential for road closures in the local area.

• Great Yarmouth College (NR31 0ED) - The College will be closed from 1.30pm due to worsening weather conditions and flood warnings. The college is expected to be open as usual on Monday 16th.

• Great Yarmouth VA High School (NR30 4LS) - We are closing from 12.20pm as the area is being evacuated due to flooding and because of transport difficulties caused by the snow.

• Northgate Primary School (NR30 1BP) - We plan to close from 1pm today owing to flood warnings. Gates will be opened from 12.30. Please let the school know if unable to collect your child. No ASC today.

• North Denes Primary School (NR30 4HF) - School closed from 1.15 due to flood evacuations and bad weather.

Other News

Live: Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

48 minutes ago George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

Schools in Great Yarmouth are closing early due to snow and flood risk

12:16 George Ryan
King Street, Great Yarmouth is covered in snow. Picture: George Ryan

Schools in Great Yarmouth are being closed early because of snow and risk of flooding.

Firefighters tackle people carrier on fire on the Acle Straight

12:12 David Hannant

Emergency services have dealt with a vehicle fire on the Acle Straight.

Worst of the snowfall for the region is thought to be over as attention turns to strong coastal winds

11:58 Geraldine Scott
Snowing in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Antony Kelly

The worst of the snowfall across Norfolk is now thought to be over, with high winds coming to the coast this evening.

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Updated: Storm surge set to hit coast could be as serious as 2013’s

12:57 Geraldine Scott and Eleanor Pringle
Residents of Gorleston fill sandbags on Quay Road, on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A storm surge predicted to hit the east coast tonight could be as serious as that seen in 2013, officials have warned.

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk

Yesterday, 19:46 George Ryan
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

