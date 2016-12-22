Scratby Donkeys hang up their antlers for Christmas after pretending to be reindeer for months

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Spare a thought for the donkeys who have been working hard for weeks in the run up to Christmas.

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson with Ozzie. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson with Ozzie. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The animals have been delighting crowds at Christmas fairs and events since the first week of November, donning felt reindeer antlers and becoming affectionately known as “rein-donks”.

Now they are nearly ready to settle down to enjoy a well-deserved rest over the festive period.

Owner of Scratby Donkeys Sarah Lawson has been working just as hard, taking the animals all over Norfolk and as far as Buckinghamshire.

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

They have taken part in all kinds of events, from fetes and markets to nativities.

“The very first time they put the antlers on they didn’t even notice them because they are so light and they’re so relaxed,” Ms Lawson said.

People have responded very well to the rein-donks she said, adding: “There must be photos of them all over the world. People take a lot of selfies.”

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Of the 30 donkeys she owns, Fred, Pancake, Zara, Barney and Rex are the main ones that go out, as the rest are too old or would not be happy going out.

The donkeys always go out in at least pairs so they are more comfortable, which Ms Lawson said can be a bit bothersome for church nativities which only need one donkey.

“The other one just has to stand behind,” she said.

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ms Lawson and her family have always owned donkeys, going back to her great-granddad.

To celebrate Christmas, the donkeys will get to feast on their favourite food.

Sarah said: “They will have lots of carrots. They deserve it!”

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Picture: ANTONY KELLY