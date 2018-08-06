Search continues for ‘potentially vulnerable’ missing 79-year-old

Missing man George Vale. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

Police are continuing to search for a missing 79-year-old as concerns grow for his wellbeing.

George, Vale, from Hopton, was reported missing at around 9am yesterday (Friday, September 7).

It is believed he is somewhere in the Lowestoft area.

A Suffolk Fire Service drone was deployed at 7.45pm last night and lifeboat crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, and Lowestoft also searched the coastline.

Speaking yesterday Duty Inspector Gina Hopkinson said: “We actually received the missing persons report this morning about 9.30am, and he’s been missing since 9am.

“He is elderly which suggests he is potentially vulnerable.”

Mr Vale is described as a slim white male, 5ft 8in tall, with brown greying hair which is three to four inches long.

It is unknown what he is wearing.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference CAD 96.