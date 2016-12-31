See how Ipswich saw in the New Year back in 1998 with our nostalgic gallery

Were you one of the lucky ones snapped in these pictures? Archant

Are you out celebrating the end of 2016 and welcoming 2017 in Ipswich town centre tonight or having a quiet one at home with close family?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New Year Whether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New Year

As Ipswich gears up for a busy New Year’s Eve, we are looking back at the celebrations of 1998.

Ipswich town centre was heaving with party goers and friends celebrating the New Year. Ipswich town centre was heaving with party goers and friends celebrating the New Year.

There were several big parties that year at key town centre bars - Chicago’s, Liquid, Hollywood’s or Liberties. Were you at any of them? Do you remember your night out?

Whether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New Year. Whether it was Chicago's, Liquid, Hollywood's or Liberties, Ipswich was bustling with locals ringing in the New Year.

While we were out celebrating, other nationalities were seeing in the New Year in their own unique ways from eating 12 grapes at midnight in Columbia, to wearing red underwear in Italy.

Are you one of the partygoers seen here? Are you one of the partygoers seen here?

If you recognise yourself or someone you know in our photos, let us know via email.

Are you features in the photograph? How did you celebrate New Year's Eve 1998? Are you features in the photograph? How did you celebrate New Year's Eve 1998?

Do you remember where you were on December 31, 1998? Do you remember where you were on December 31, 1998?

Were you celebnrating New year's Eve 1998 at Chicago's or Hollywood's? Were you celebnrating New year's Eve 1998 at Chicago's or Hollywood's?

Is this you and your friend partying the night away? Is this you and your friend partying the night away?

This group look like they were having a great night seeing in the new year This group look like they were having a great night seeing in the new year

• Have you seen our new Ipswich Remembers page on Facebook?