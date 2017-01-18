Search

Service to be held in Great Yarmouth to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

09:55 18 January 2017

A service is to take place to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. Pictured: last year's service PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A service is to take place to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27. Pictured: last year's service PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

A public service is to be held next week to remember the six million Jews who perished under the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

Comment

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is inviting members of the public to attend a short civic ceremony at the Kitchener Road Jewish Cemetery to mark Holocaust Memorial Day this Friday.

The annual service, which will also be attended by civic dignitaries, will include a two-minute silence. Bread will be passed to attendees as a token of remembrance, and Malcolm Bird, the mayor of the borough, will lay a wreath on behalf of residents.

For those wishing to pay their respects in private, all three of the borough’s Jewish burial places, including those at Blackfriars Jewish Cemetery, in Blackfriars Road, and Caister Borough Cemetery, off Ormesby Road, will be open from dawn to dusk on the day.

Holocaust Memorial Day, promoted by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, a national charity, is a day for everyone to remember the millions killed in the Holocaust, Nazi persecution, and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The occasion is observed on January 27 as this is the date in 1945 that Auschwitz Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp, was liberated.

The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2017 is “How can life go on?”, asking everybody to consider what happens after genocide and of our own responsibilities in the wake of such crimes.

Mr Bird said: “This service continues to grow in attendance and is for everyone to remember a tragedy which must never happen again.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is a chance to honour the survivors of regimes of hatred, and challenge ourselves to use the lessons of history to inform our lives today.

“This service is rotated each year between the borough’s three Jewish burial grounds, and I would hope to see many people at Kitchener Road Jewish Cemetery this year.”

The service will be held on Friday, January 27 at 11am.

Service will remember Holocaust victims

A public service is to be held next week to remember the six million Jews who perished under the Nazi regime during the Second World War.

