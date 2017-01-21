Search

Advanced search

Shoppers festive footfall slip is blamed on absence of ice rink

21 January, 2017 - 15:38
Christmas lights switch on in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth. The Ice Rink. November 2015. Picture: James Bass

Christmas lights switch on in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth. The Ice Rink. November 2015. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2015

The absence of an ice rink is being blamed for a slip in footfall in Great Yarmouth over the festive season.

Comment

Figures released by the Town Centre Partnership (GYTCP) show an 8pc drop in December 2016, compared to the same time the previous year.

The rink, which turned the Market Place into a winter wonderland in 2015, would have cost almost £100,000, which for some councillors was too expensive.

Town centre manager Jonathan Newman said: “The main contributor to this decline was the absence of the ice rink that drove footfall into the town centre the previous year.

“Despite this, retailers have reported sales on a par or slightly ahead of 2015, particularly the department stores that presented a wider gift offer to consumers.

“The new Santa’s Post Office attraction was visited by over 550 families and forwarded over 800 letters to Father Christmas.”

In 2015, the ice rink saw 11,300 adult, child and group tickets sold over 44 days and it was largely met with praise, but it cost the council £108,546.

Last September, seven borough councillors voted against bringing the ice rink back, with six in support.

Labour councillor Trevor Wainwright, who voted against, said: “There was no evidence to show it increased anybody’s business other than a few chip stalls. When the ice rink was around big retailers said there was no difference to footfall. The £100,000 rink was a colossal waste of money.”

UKIP councillor Chris Walch was involved in a last ditch attempt to bring some sort of attraction into the town for Christmas, handing out figures for a dual-purpose roller and “ice” rink which would have used a special liquid to give the effect of ice.

He said there was the suggestion of the council purchasing a roller skating rink that become a GYBC capital asset and could be deployed whenever and wherever throughout the borough all year around.

He said: “It would have been more expensive the first year but the rink would have been guaranteed for ten years and by year three we would have broken even.

“It is something which hopefully we can continue to look at this year.”

Conservative council leader Graham Plant said: “The idea of the ice rink was to bring more people into the town centre.

“However members of certain parties went around the retailers asking if the rink had made a difference but they said no and therefore we did not have enough evidence to bring it back.”

Keywords: Trevor Wainwright Jonathan Newman Post Office Labour Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership Great Yarmouth Borough

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up