Should Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner be in charge of the fire service too?

12:06 21 December 2016

Brandon Lewis MP outside his new constituency office in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

Crime commissioners will not be compelled to take on responsibility for the fire service – but it is the “direction of travel”, Brandon Lewis has said.

Brandon Lewis and his new job

Since arriving in parliament in 2010, Brandon Lewis has enjoyed successive promotions.

The Great Yarmouth MP was tipped to be given a seat in the cabinet – both under David Cameron, and then under Theresa May.

While he didn’t quite make it to the top table after he was an early backer of Mrs May in her leadership campaign, and subsequently helping to run her short campaign, he is believed to be one of, if not the first, in to see Mrs May after she had shaped her cabinet,

“It is a fascinating job – a really good portfolio,” he said.

He said he was aware of the interest in his brief by the prime minister because it was her former departmnet.

“They are big shoes to fill, but there is also an exciting reform programme to see through and deliver,” he said.

The Home Office inevitably will be involved with European Union collaberation, and Mr Lewis has already been to Brussels. Questioned about Brexit negotiations, he said: “We are very early days, we are not going to give a running commentary.”

But he cited home secretary Amber Rudd’s claim that ”nobody voted to be less safe”. “We need to get right security arrangements,” he said.

Over the coming months with the Police and Crime Bill on the agenda he will be liaising with Number 10.

“My experience of the prime minister is she is brilliant to work with. That is my experience of the last six months,” he added.

In his new role as a Home Office minister, Great Yarmouth MP will take a new law through parliament next year which will give police commissioners such as Lorne Green the power to take over the fire service.

As well as a statutory duty for emergency services to collaborate, the Police and Crime Bill will give crime commissioners the power to increase their remit. But Mr Lewis said that fire and police funding would remain separate.

He said that while there would be a separate fire and police service, the new power would give clear accountability and transparency over where political leadership was.

“With all the love in the world I doubt there is anybody who will read the EDP or any other newspaper who could name the members of their fire authority.

“But most people realise they have a PCC and that PCC, whoever they may be, has got a responsibilty for the police.”

He said police and fire panels would be created to be reflective of the two services.

But he said the move had to be locally driven. “We are not mandating this, but the journey of travel is pretty clear,” he added.

He said they wanted it to be a local decision because it would mean there was a “buy-in”, and he said the government also recognised different parts of the country had different models. “Norfolk is quite a good example. There are contemporaneous boundaries for police and fire. There is quite a good logic in bringing them together. There are complications – the fire service is part of the county council so efficiency-wise you may well argue that they are pretty efficient anyway. They are sharing an office and are part of county council administratively – they are a pretty lean force anyway.

“In other parts of the country you have contemporaneous boundaries with a standalone fire authority, a standalone police and there is an awful lot of opportunity there.”

The new powers come after Norfolk councils rejected the government offer of devolution and an elected mayor.

But Mr Lewis said it would be up to the crime commissioner to build partnerships and put forward a local case that worked. He said that the police and crime commissioner could still put in a bid, even without the support of the fire authority and it would be up to the other parties to say why they didn’t want to do it, with the Home Office making a decision after an independent review of the business plan.

Should the police and crime commissioner take on responsibility for fire? Email edpletters@archant.co.uk

7 comments

  • If the performance of the current Police & Crime Commissioner is anything to go by he should be retired ASAP not given more responsibility.

    Rob44

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I appreciate this has been talked about for a while but the model they are proposing offers no real improvements to services. It should look to share resource by ensuring joint funding, keeping it separate won't make things better. There are a raft of other services that could sit within the PCC remit including Road Safety which is sat within NCC and that fits much nicer. So, why are the government not widening the scope for all. Why doesn't NCC run the Police service (OK bad move) or the PCC run NCC and so on. Devolution is a mess and there should be a wider raft of delegated powers and services up for graLaws are there to be modernized not just made and used to prevent change, NCC and the Police need to work more closely so it is time not to just consider the fire service much a much wider remit for the PCC as many enforcement activities performed by NCC rely on the Police support as there are no powers of arrest for NCC employees. I note one or two have said about how it was in the old days and that is interesting, as Animal Health was another function some police forces delivered. If The PCC can make it work let it be done but I fear it'll not create any savings or increase standards of service delivery on any fronts. The Police are under resourced as seen by the lack of enforcement on the roads... Happy holidays all

    KaosLady

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Not in resent times then.All prior to The Fire Services act 1947. So I will stand corrected. But as its been said there was dispute in sending to assist in areas out of the bourghs. We don't need to be going backwards.

    Mark Trudgill

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Mark Trudgill my dear chap before making aspersions like that you really need to do your homework. There is a wonderful photograph of a fire engine purchased by Norwich City police in 1911. While police and fire arrangements were always separate at Kings Lynn. Great Yarmouth, Thetford and Norwich were also the fire brigade. There seems to have been a bit of a dispute when providing cover for neighbouring parishes. However in 1932 the Great Yarmouth Watch Committee did authorise the town`s chief constable to "dispatch a fire engine at his own discretion," in the event of a fire outside of the town. As far as ambulance work was concerned in 1926 Norwich City police was called out as an ambulance service on 1,696 occasions. There is some interesting reading to be had. Seems things are going full circle nowadays.

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • What a load of cods wallop. . Policemen were firemen and ambulance crews. Firefighters would crew the ambulances in Norwich back in the 60's and early 70's. There's no pictures of Chief Constables in charge of Grest Yarmouth fire station either and they go way back to. Lets leave Fire and Rescue to those that have the experience and training. Policing the same let them fight crime etc get proper Police officers on the streets first. Perhaps that shoild be the Crime Commissioners priority. As for Mr Lewis remember he was a turn coat during the elections dead against closing fire stations. Then when he became Fire Minister the decimation of the Fire Service started. There is a Chief Fire Officer in Norfolk who will do a good job. He knows thehservice inside out.

    Mark Trudgill

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • The Suffolk bloke. Farmer Billy. Already thinks its his job for the taking

    mossey

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • This is nothing new. When we had much smaller police forces, mainly based on borough and city boundaries. Quite often the chief constable was also the chief fire officer and police officers were not only firemen but also manned the ambulances. All overseen by the old watch committees which were the forerunner of the police authorities now pccs. Just a return to what used to happen.

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

