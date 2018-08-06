Search

Real people are the star of darts sitcom

PUBLISHED: 13:35 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:35 20 August 2018

The cast and writer/director John Gethin at the readthrough of Double Top Picture: Anthony Carroll

A comedy sitcom based around Great Yarmouth and featuring real people as its stars is gathering pace with auditions and a read through of its darts-based plot held.

The cast of Double Top and writer/director John Gethin Picture: David J StebbedsThe cast of Double Top and writer/director John Gethin Picture: David J Stebbeds

Double Top is the brainchild of writer and director John Gethin, who appealed through this newspaper for people to apply for the main roles of his sitcom.

It resolves around a regional news team covering a big-money annual darts tournament held at a local holiday resort, with darts players such as Scotty ‘Too Hotty’ Bevis and Charles ‘The Prancer’ Dancer.

The audition call saw about a dozen people chosen to play roles, which also include a cynical news cameraman and a dodgy holiday park owner.

Following an audition at the Drill House in York Road in Yarmouth, a read through took place at the Chapel Coffee House in Ormesby St Margaret which was recorded.

Mr Gethin said the sound recording would be sent to television show commissioners to see if funds can be poured into the project, which may also end up on Youtube once it is shot.

He said: I am delighted with how quickly the project is developing. We got the right people at audition to make this work and they have just shown at the readthrough that this is a credible and feasible way of making a show like this. It is not the conventional way of making a sitcom.

I have no reason at this point to believe we could not turn this into a proper and credible sitcom.

“The next stage is to see if we can find any proper production money. We are on a zero budget we can only go so far with a zero budget.

“We are going to see if we can get this to the attention of some people who commission television shows and get some feedback on them about whether they are in the position to commission it or, if not, what they are going to need to see.

“We are also going to continue looking at this as our own production, so it could be something for the Youtube platform. With enough goodwill, and we have received plenty of that so far we can get this made ourselves if needs be.

“It is an affectionate look at life around these parts and being locally sourced and locally made I hope ultimately it will be enjoyed by the local community. “

Mr Gethin still needs extras. Email doubletoppilot@gmail.com to enquire about roles.

