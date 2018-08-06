Six easy steps to online shopping on Great Yarmouth’s market

Roxanne Howe at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A ‘click and collect’ service has been launched by ShopAppy allowing customers to purchase items from Great Yarmouth’s historic market online.

Here’s a step by step guide of how to use the online shopping service.

1) Visit shopappy.com or download the ShopAppy app on iOS or Android.

2) Select Great Yarmouth as your Shopappy town.

3) Browse the Great Yarmouth market stalls and add your favourite items to your online shopping bag.

4) Load your shopping bag and proceed to the checkout.

5) Choose your collection point - either from the market stall/shop or pick your items up from the Market Tavern Pub.

6) Complete your transaction by paying online.