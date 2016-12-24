Search

Advanced search

Six-year-old Nevaeh makes kind gesture to Little Princess Fund

12:53 24 December 2016

Nevaeh Nelson gets her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Matt Nelson

Nevaeh Nelson gets her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Matt Nelson

Matt Nelson

A youngster and her step-nan have gotten into the spirit of giving this Christmas, by donating locks of their own hair for the Little Princess Trust.

Comment
Nevaeh Nelson after her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Matt NelsonNevaeh Nelson after her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Matt Nelson

Six-year-old Nevaeh Nelson, who goes to Peterhouse Primary School in Gorleston, was so moved watching Stand Up To Cancer in October that she decided she wanted to do something to help.

When her mother, Abbie Pulfer, told her about people who donate their hair to the Little Princess Trust, Nevaeh decided to do just that - along with 33-year-old step-nan Gemma Pulfer.

Yesterday, in front of several family members, the pair both had around seven inches each cut off their heads, which will now be used to make wigs for children that have lost their hair during cancer treatment.

Nevaeh said: “Everybody said well done to me and now I don’t get as much hair in my face any more.”

The pair have also been fundraising, with Nevaeh setting a goal of raising £500 for the charity - a target they have already exceeded.

Nevaeh added: “Thank you to everybody who has donated.”

Matt Nelson, 31, Nevaeh’s father, added: “I’m so proud of her. It was quite emotional watching them both getting their haircuts. We had lots of family there.

“I was blown away when she told me that is what she wanted to do - not many girls would do it, particularly not ones as young as six.”

So far, Navaeh and Gemma have raised £633, with the family still hoping to attract more donations.

The fundraising page can be found here.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies in hospital in Spain, aged 68

15:54 Geraldine Scott
Status Quo at Thetford Forest.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his manager has said.

Toy namesakes see county councillor get a rap on the knuckles

14:53 Geraldine Scott
Molly Simpson, 2, named her monkey toy after county councillor Bert Bremner. Photo: Abby Simpson/Archant

A keen interest in local politics may not be what you would expect from a two-year-old.

Video: Port chaplain’s Christmas message of thanks after Malaviya Twenty appeal response

11:15 David Hannant
Great Yarmouth port chaplain Peter Paine with gift bags for the crew of the Malaviya Twenty. Picture: David Hannant

A dozen bags filled with chocolates, toiletries, cards and gifts, and one united message: we support you.

Gallery: Paw Patrol characters there on the double to bring cheer to James Paget Hospital

15:57 David Hannant
Paw Patrol characters visit the children's ward at James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Whenever there is trouble, the Paw Patrol is there on the double. But this Christmas Eve, three of the Patrol proved they won’t be far away when it comes to bring festive cheer either.

Most Read

Pork products recalled from four Norfolk butchers

Yesterday, 11:18 David Hannant
Nicholls Meats butchers shop, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pork sausages and stuffing balls had to be recalled from four Norfolk butchers, including one in Great Yarmouth - less than a week before Christmas.

Read more

Person cut from car following serious crash involving van in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 13:39 Kieran Lynch
Fire Crew Extract the driver of a damaged vehicle on St. Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Blanc Creative/Lee Blanchflower

Emergency services were at the scene of a serious crash on St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Man in 60s robbed at knifepoint at Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 12:30 Kieran Lynch

A man in his 60s was robbed at knifepoint in Great Yarmouth last week after he was approached by four men.

Read more

Warning after burglaries at shops

Tue, 12:09 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Shop owners in Great Yarmouth are being urged to keep their premises secure after a number of burglaries over the past few weeks.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth dangerous dog to be destroyed

Mon, 18:05 David Hannant
Yarmouth Magistrates court. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: For: EDP /EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

A dangerous dog that savaged a family pet while off its lead is to be put down, after magistrates ordered its destruction.  The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, tore into one of two Yorkshire terriers, which were being walked by their owners on Great Yarmotuh seafront.

Read more

Most Commented

Video: Port chaplain’s Christmas message of thanks after Malaviya Twenty appeal response

11:15 David Hannant
Great Yarmouth port chaplain Peter Paine with gift bags for the crew of the Malaviya Twenty. Picture: David Hannant

A dozen bags filled with chocolates, toiletries, cards and gifts, and one united message: we support you.

Read more
Peter Paine

Butchers owner hits back at Food Standards Agency report after recalled products

Yesterday, 16:59 David Hannant
Nicholls Meats butchers shop, Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The owner of a local chain of butchers has disputed a report from the government’s Food Standards Agency, which stated it had to recall stuffing and cocktail sausages this week.

Read more
European Union

Plea to fly grandma home from hospital

Thu, 10:40 David Hannant
Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

A family have made a heartfelt plea to bring a great-grandmother home from Tenerife, where she has been in a coma since the beginning of the month.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up