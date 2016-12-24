Six-year-old Nevaeh makes kind gesture to Little Princess Fund

Nevaeh Nelson gets her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Matt Nelson Matt Nelson

A youngster and her step-nan have gotten into the spirit of giving this Christmas, by donating locks of their own hair for the Little Princess Trust.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nevaeh Nelson after her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Matt Nelson Nevaeh Nelson after her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Matt Nelson

Six-year-old Nevaeh Nelson, who goes to Peterhouse Primary School in Gorleston, was so moved watching Stand Up To Cancer in October that she decided she wanted to do something to help.

When her mother, Abbie Pulfer, told her about people who donate their hair to the Little Princess Trust, Nevaeh decided to do just that - along with 33-year-old step-nan Gemma Pulfer.

Yesterday, in front of several family members, the pair both had around seven inches each cut off their heads, which will now be used to make wigs for children that have lost their hair during cancer treatment.

Nevaeh said: “Everybody said well done to me and now I don’t get as much hair in my face any more.”

The pair have also been fundraising, with Nevaeh setting a goal of raising £500 for the charity - a target they have already exceeded.

Nevaeh added: “Thank you to everybody who has donated.”

Matt Nelson, 31, Nevaeh’s father, added: “I’m so proud of her. It was quite emotional watching them both getting their haircuts. We had lots of family there.

“I was blown away when she told me that is what she wanted to do - not many girls would do it, particularly not ones as young as six.”

So far, Navaeh and Gemma have raised £633, with the family still hoping to attract more donations.

The fundraising page can be found here.