Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Small change is making a big difference to Lowestoft charities

PUBLISHED: 21:00 06 September 2018

Yorkshire building society say small change can make a big difference to local charities. Picture: Getty Images

Yorkshire building society say small change can make a big difference to local charities. Picture: Getty Images

(c) Martin Poole

Yorkshire building society is holding an open day to celebrate the big difference that small change donations are making to local charities.

The building society’s Lowestoft branch will host the event on September 14, to highlight the good work by more than 20 local charities, made possible by the building society’s Small Change Big Difference scheme.

Members of the scheme donate pennies from the interest on their accounts, with the average donation sitting at less than 50p per year.

Lowestoft Elderly Peoples Welfare Committee, Rainbow Day Nursery and Pakefield Coastwatch are among more than 20 charities to benefit from the scheme in Lowestoft.

In total more than £6,500 in small change has been donated since the Charitable Foundation was set up a decade ago.

Jacqui Collins, manager of the Lowestoft branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Our members’ small change has already made a big difference here in Lowestoft but we know there are always charities out there which need support.

“If you know a charity that could benefit or want to find out more information about how to join the Small Change Big Difference scheme just come into our branch and speak to any member of staff.”

Find out more about the scheme here.

Other News

Broads Authority committee gives its support to carbon monoxide alarm scheme

17:35 David Hannant
Emergency services at the scene of a carbon monoxide boating disaster near Wroxham in 2016 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandatory carbon monoxide alarms aboard boats making use of the Broads is a “no-brainer”.

Small change is making a big difference to Lowestoft charities

11 minutes ago Bethany Wales
Yorkshire building society say small change can make a big difference to local charities. Picture: Getty Images

Yorkshire building society is holding an open day to celebrate the big difference that small change donations are making to local charities.

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Six easy steps to online shopping on Great Yarmouth’s market

15:16 Joseph Norton
Roxanne Howe at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher

A ‘click and collect’ service has been launched by ShopAppy allowing customers to purchase items from Great Yarmouth’s historic market online.

Most Read

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Tue, 17:21 Conor Matchett
Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

A £68m signalling upgrade will see no trains run between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for at least six months.

Read more
Greater Anglia

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy