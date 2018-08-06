Small change is making a big difference to Lowestoft charities

Yorkshire building society is holding an open day to celebrate the big difference that small change donations are making to local charities.

The building society’s Lowestoft branch will host the event on September 14, to highlight the good work by more than 20 local charities, made possible by the building society’s Small Change Big Difference scheme.

Members of the scheme donate pennies from the interest on their accounts, with the average donation sitting at less than 50p per year.

Lowestoft Elderly Peoples Welfare Committee, Rainbow Day Nursery and Pakefield Coastwatch are among more than 20 charities to benefit from the scheme in Lowestoft.

In total more than £6,500 in small change has been donated since the Charitable Foundation was set up a decade ago.

Jacqui Collins, manager of the Lowestoft branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Our members’ small change has already made a big difference here in Lowestoft but we know there are always charities out there which need support.

“If you know a charity that could benefit or want to find out more information about how to join the Small Change Big Difference scheme just come into our branch and speak to any member of staff.”

