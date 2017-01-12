Search

Snow forecast for this evening and tomorrow morning

12 January, 2017 - 11:22
Heavy snow fall on a field just outside Salhouse. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Heavy snow fall on a field just outside Salhouse. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

The Met Office has issued an updated weather warning for snow and ice with wintry showers set to hit East Anglia this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

14 Comments

In brief: Weather in the East of England over the coming days

• A yellow warning for snow has been issued from today until Saturday.

• There will be rain from 1pm today, moving in from West Norfolk.

• Snow is likely to start falling around Cambridge from 4pm, before moving to Norfolk between 5pm to 7pm.

Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLYDog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

• Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -2 tonight and there is a significant risk of snow tomorrow morning from 6am onwards.

• A yellow warning for ice has been issued for Friday morning.

It is warning that the region could see to disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said snow and sleet will start falling across Norfolk between 5pm and 7pm today but the main risk of snow will be at 5am tomorrow morning, and that mixed with the cold air and icy roads could cause travel disruption.

St Michael's Church and tower in Beccles in the snow. Picture: Nick ButcherSt Michael's Church and tower in Beccles in the snow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Until then, rain is predicted for much of the afternoon, moving in from West Norfolk at around 1pm.

Forecaster Phil Garner said the main areas at risk of snow today are Cambridge, Suffolk and Essex.

Meanwhile, he said temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing overnight, and there was a “significant” risk of snow in Norfolk tomorrow.

The Norwich Bus Updates Twitter account has warned people that heavy snow may disrupt bus services.

Snow fall on Outney Common in Bungay. Picture: Nick ButcherSnow fall on Outney Common in Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

And Norfolk Police has advised those travelling by car to take care while driving on the county’s roads.

It comes after Norfolk saw a huge spike in road accidents last Thursday, which saw 75 incidents across the county in one day, due to icy road conditions.

Elsewhere in the UK, high winds and wintery showers are forecast in western parts of Britain and Northern Ireland. While snow is forecast in Scotland today.

Tomorrow will cold and windy, with sunny spells and showers in northern and western areas.

Holy Trinity Church in Loddon in the snow. Picture: Archant.Holy Trinity Church in Loddon in the snow. Picture: Archant.

Norfolk County Council has been preparing for this weather, and is encouraging the public to react accordingly to weather conditions.

13,000 tonnes of salt are currently stocked to keep the county safe with gritted roads.

The Norfolk County spokesperson said: “More than a third of Norfolk’s roads totalling over 2,000 miles are on the council’s 49 regular gritting routes, including all A and B-class roads and some C-class roads, and each route takes around three hours for a gritter lorry to treat. The A11, A47 and A12 are gritted by Highways England.”

For those who would like to know where gritting is taking place, a map can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/gritting. The map will also contain information about where 1,800 grit bins across the county can be found.

A snowy scene at Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher.A snowy scene at Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Tomorrow’s weather warning from the Met Office reads: “Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces on Thursday night and last into Friday morning. In addition, some outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to run quickly southwards on Friday morning, chiefly affecting parts of northern and eastern England, clearing the extreme southeast by late morning.

“This may give local accumulations of one to two cm and add to icy conditions in places.

“Ice will lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times. The greater risk of disruption is across the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “Conditions over the next few days are likely to make everyday life more difficult for lots of people in Norfolk. Our highways team are well-practised at dealing with icy and snowy weather and they will work around the clock if needed to keep the roads on our gritting routes as safe as possible, but people should still be prepared for potentially hazardous travel conditions.

A snowy field at North Cove. Nick ButcherA snowy field at North Cove. Nick Butcher

“I would urge everyone to keep up to date with the latest weather and travel information at the moment so they can make an informed decision about the conditions before they travel anywhere. Please also consider checking on older or vulnerable relatives and friends who may find it harder to cope during cold and wintry weather.”

But some more inland areas might avoid the worst of it, as the chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “A cold northerly airstream will keep the risk of wintry weather going through Friday. Some inland areas, sheltered from the northerly wind, seem likely to escape most of the showers.”

In addition, a yellow warning for snow has now been issued for Saturday across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Snow in Dereham's High Street during a brief flurry.Snow in Dereham's High Street during a brief flurry.

A dog walker on a snow covered lowestoft beach. PHOTO: Nick ButcherA dog walker on a snow covered lowestoft beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Snow falling in Norwich city centre this morning. Photo : Steve AdamsSnow falling in Norwich city centre this morning. Photo : Steve Adams

A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve AdamsA sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve AdamsA sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Diss Mere at 3:30PM viewed from the Park, after heavy snowfall.Diss Mere at 3:30PM viewed from the Park, after heavy snowfall.

Looking out at the beautiful carpet of snow in winter.Looking out at the beautiful carpet of snow in winter.

14 comments

  • "Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park"... Are they really battling in that 5mm of light snow ?

    rob

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • Cryptic nothing will grind to a halt, the forecast has changed and it is expected to rain so the headline is incorrect. To be fair we seem to cope better than countries like France and America where I have experienced mayhem at the first sign of snow. The point about national media is good, the snow hype has been spread by the tabloids especially the Express who employ a Weather journalist who measures success in terms of headlines rather than accuracy. Sadly the BBC have followed this path with its -13C forecast the other day

    JohnnyH

    Thursday, January 12, 2017

  • The NHS is recommending that everybody aged over 65 to stay indoors and prepare themselves bowls of soup.

    Steely Dan

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • And everything grinds to a halt. It's hardly an earth quake, volcano eruption or a giant meteorite strike. Not worthy of a news item but an informative Weather forecast.

    Cryptic

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • @norwichred I think this is a fantastic article and fabulous photographs. As regards your snide remark about the Norfolk media being the butt of the nation's jokes, I think you will find this country is the laughing stock of Europe, if not the world, especially after the England men's football team were beaten by Iceland in European football championships. Exacerbated by the rubbish that constantly appears in other newspapers such as The Daily Mail, Daily Express, Daily Star, The Sun and the Telegraph on other news subjects. I rather read Norfolk's press.

    Ray Newman

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • If nobody drove rear wheel drive cars and if they drove the same in snow as they do on black ice we would have no hold ups!

    JohnnyH

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • Budgie is right about snow being irregular visitor. I was born after the 50s and too young to remember the big one in 1963, I was well into my teens before I saw proper snow (1979) and had the joy of the school shutting for a couple of days due to safety issues. Since then only a few years in the 80s, work shut for 3 days as the owner couldn't get in! And a few years at the start of this decade. Snow is a rare event which make the 100 days of snow forecasts look stupid

    JohnnyH

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • SMH - I noticed the captions too, thought I'd missed something

    JohnnyH

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • I love the pictures, given in case nobody knows what "snow" looks like. Of course, the captions on a lot of them are inaccurate - "Snow falling in Norwich city centre this morning" when nothing has fallen.

    So_Many_Haters!

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • So what we have here is a story about how it's very unlikely to snow this weekend. You couldn't make this stuff up! And they wonder why Norfolk media is the butt of the nation's jokes.

    norwichred

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • Back in the 50's we were often treated to a snow laden winter, with no exaggeration of up to 10 inches upon some occasions! Everyone had a cold, everyone had the flu, yet we still managed to get to school and my parents to their work. Cars, there were obviously less of them back then, were rarely seen in the snow, as people were smarter and opted to commute on foot. Roaring log fires could be smelt and the fun and joy of the snow was accepted by all. These days, though, it's different. We worry about the snow, it stops us in our tracks. No fun or romanticism is felt and all we do, is hope for it to melt.

    Edith

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • ''“Whilst this is unlikely, there is a small chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities.'' Oh dear it could be bad but at least it will not be as in the late 50's when I walked to my primary school in snow that was 8 - 10" deep. Yes the school was open though we finished at lunchtime due to further snow falls. Hemblington school east of Norwich.

    JEN

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • And drivers always struggle in small amounts of snow these days.

    Jamie Knights

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

  • When growing up in the 'Fifties snow was a guaranteed addition to winter. Almost every shed had a sledge hanging from a nail, and on the wondrous mornings snow appeared expeditions would be made to the roads with hills. Those with sledges would be going up and down constantly, while those without sledges would be running and creating the longest slide possible. Nowadays snow is such an irregular visitor that youngsters don't seem to know what to do with it when it occasionally arrives.

    budgie

    Wednesday, January 11, 2017

