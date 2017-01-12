Snow forecast for this evening and tomorrow morning

Heavy snow fall on a field just outside Salhouse. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

The Met Office has issued an updated weather warning for snow and ice with wintry showers set to hit East Anglia this afternoon and tomorrow morning.

In brief: Weather in the East of England over the coming days

• A yellow warning for snow has been issued from today until Saturday.

• There will be rain from 1pm today, moving in from West Norfolk.

• Snow is likely to start falling around Cambridge from 4pm, before moving to Norfolk between 5pm to 7pm.

Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

• Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -2 tonight and there is a significant risk of snow tomorrow morning from 6am onwards.

• A yellow warning for ice has been issued for Friday morning.

It is warning that the region could see to disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said snow and sleet will start falling across Norfolk between 5pm and 7pm today but the main risk of snow will be at 5am tomorrow morning, and that mixed with the cold air and icy roads could cause travel disruption.

St Michael's Church and tower in Beccles in the snow. Picture: Nick Butcher St Michael's Church and tower in Beccles in the snow. Picture: Nick Butcher

Until then, rain is predicted for much of the afternoon, moving in from West Norfolk at around 1pm.

Forecaster Phil Garner said the main areas at risk of snow today are Cambridge, Suffolk and Essex.

Meanwhile, he said temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing overnight, and there was a “significant” risk of snow in Norfolk tomorrow.

The Norwich Bus Updates Twitter account has warned people that heavy snow may disrupt bus services.

Snow fall on Outney Common in Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher Snow fall on Outney Common in Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

And Norfolk Police has advised those travelling by car to take care while driving on the county’s roads.

It comes after Norfolk saw a huge spike in road accidents last Thursday, which saw 75 incidents across the county in one day, due to icy road conditions.

Elsewhere in the UK, high winds and wintery showers are forecast in western parts of Britain and Northern Ireland. While snow is forecast in Scotland today.

Tomorrow will cold and windy, with sunny spells and showers in northern and western areas.

Holy Trinity Church in Loddon in the snow. Picture: Archant. Holy Trinity Church in Loddon in the snow. Picture: Archant.

Norfolk County Council has been preparing for this weather, and is encouraging the public to react accordingly to weather conditions.

13,000 tonnes of salt are currently stocked to keep the county safe with gritted roads.

The Norfolk County spokesperson said: “More than a third of Norfolk’s roads totalling over 2,000 miles are on the council’s 49 regular gritting routes, including all A and B-class roads and some C-class roads, and each route takes around three hours for a gritter lorry to treat. The A11, A47 and A12 are gritted by Highways England.”

For those who would like to know where gritting is taking place, a map can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/gritting. The map will also contain information about where 1,800 grit bins across the county can be found.

A snowy scene at Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher. A snowy scene at Toft Monks. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Tomorrow’s weather warning from the Met Office reads: “Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces on Thursday night and last into Friday morning. In addition, some outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to run quickly southwards on Friday morning, chiefly affecting parts of northern and eastern England, clearing the extreme southeast by late morning.

“This may give local accumulations of one to two cm and add to icy conditions in places.

“Ice will lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times. The greater risk of disruption is across the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “Conditions over the next few days are likely to make everyday life more difficult for lots of people in Norfolk. Our highways team are well-practised at dealing with icy and snowy weather and they will work around the clock if needed to keep the roads on our gritting routes as safe as possible, but people should still be prepared for potentially hazardous travel conditions.

A snowy field at North Cove. Nick Butcher A snowy field at North Cove. Nick Butcher

“I would urge everyone to keep up to date with the latest weather and travel information at the moment so they can make an informed decision about the conditions before they travel anywhere. Please also consider checking on older or vulnerable relatives and friends who may find it harder to cope during cold and wintry weather.”

But some more inland areas might avoid the worst of it, as the chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “A cold northerly airstream will keep the risk of wintry weather going through Friday. Some inland areas, sheltered from the northerly wind, seem likely to escape most of the showers.”

In addition, a yellow warning for snow has now been issued for Saturday across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Snow in Dereham's High Street during a brief flurry. Snow in Dereham's High Street during a brief flurry.

A dog walker on a snow covered lowestoft beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher A dog walker on a snow covered lowestoft beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Snow falling in Norwich city centre this morning. Photo : Steve Adams Snow falling in Norwich city centre this morning. Photo : Steve Adams

A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Diss Mere at 3:30PM viewed from the Park, after heavy snowfall. Diss Mere at 3:30PM viewed from the Park, after heavy snowfall.