Snow has started falling across Norfolk as region remains on yellow alert
East Anglia remains on alert for snow, ice, and severe gales this morning.
Snow started falling in Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn at around 8am today.
Chris Bell, forecasting director at Weatherquest in Norwich, said snow will continue to move south across the region this morning.
In a tweet, he said “a few” centimetres of accumulation was possible.
Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned there was still risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces.
A yellow warning of wind has also been issued for the eastern coast, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to hit the county.
Updates to follow.