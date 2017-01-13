Search

Snow has started falling across Norfolk as region remains on yellow alert

13 January, 2017 - 08:37
A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich, during a previous winter. Photo : Steve Adams

A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich, during a previous winter. Photo : Steve Adams

East Anglia remains on alert for snow, ice, and severe gales this morning.

Dog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park during a previous winter. Picture: ANTONY KELLYDog walkers battle through the snow in Catton Park during a previous winter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Snow started falling in Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham, Attleborough and King’s Lynn at around 8am today.

Chris Bell, forecasting director at Weatherquest in Norwich, said snow will continue to move south across the region this morning.

In a tweet, he said “a few” centimetres of accumulation was possible.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned there was still risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces.

A yellow warning of wind has also been issued for the eastern coast, with gusts of up to 70mph expected to hit the county.

Updates to follow.

  • Yellow alert is very true - never eat yellow snow

    Big Bonce

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • It's January, it colder in January than in the summer because it's the winter, snow falls in the winter, let's stop all the pathetic hype. I recall the 50s and 60s when we did have real snow for weeks on end. Give it a rest.

    Carol Barnes

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Started snowing in Norwich about 8.10 light so far but settling,kids are happy :-)

    Cherry bond

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Light snow that is laying in Spixworth since 8.20. Not a lot at present.

    JEN

    Friday, January 13, 2017

Other News

LIVE: Updates on flood warnings and snow across Norfolk and Waveney

09:09 Jessica Long and Louisa Baldwin
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Keep up to date with the latest weather updates throughout the day as severe flood warnings have been put in place in the Yarmouth area and snow is falling across the region.

Updated: 100 soldiers drafted in to help with Great Yarmouth flood evacuations

08:54 Geraldine Scott and Eleanor Pringle
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

One hundred soldiers are an additional 50 police officers have been deployed to Great Yarmouth to assist with flood evacuations today.

08:37 Luke Powell
A sprinkle of snow and a hard frost transforming St James Hill, Norwich, during a previous winter. Photo : Steve Adams

East Anglia remains on alert for snow, ice, and severe gales this morning.

Mental health service for veterans aims to expand to help more people

07:15 Geraldine Scott
Unveiling of the Veterans' Response Partnership car. Right, director of the Walnut Tree Project Luke Woodley with clinical psycologist Dr Roger Kingerlee. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ambitious plans are being put in place to expand a service which looks after the mental health of the county’s veterans.

Most Read

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

07:32 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Emergency planners meeting to discuss possible floods in Norfolk

Yesterday, 19:46 George Ryan
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

Emergency Planners are meeting to discuss possible floods tomorrow (Friday, December 13) across Norfolk affecting Great Yarmouth, Walcott, King’s Lynn, Salthouse and Wells.

Environment Agency

Two men died in a single weekend at The Faymar in Great Yarmouth amid reports of a “bad batch of heroin”

Tue, 16:01 Dominic Gilbert
Eastgate House, Thorpe Road, where the Coroner's Court is situated in the ground floor. Picture: Denise Bradley

A 58-year-old long term drug user was the second man to be found dead at The Faymar B&B in Great Yarmouth in two days following reports of a “bad batch of heroin”, an inquest has heard.

UN Court

Most Commented

Great Yarmouth site secures two major offshore energy decommissioning contracts

Yesterday, 11:58 Mark Shields
The decommissioning at Great Yarnouth Outer Harbour. Picture: VEOLIA PETERSON

Offshore platform decommissioning work will begin in Great Yarmouth this spring after the town’s Veolia-Peterson partnership was awarded two major contracts.

