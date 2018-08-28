Search

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Wed, 12:21 Liz Coates
Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Tue, 23:13 Sabrina Johnson
Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

