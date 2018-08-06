Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The South Walsham equivalent of Crufts returns to Fairhaven

PUBLISHED: 16:03 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:21 24 August 2018

Dog jumps for joy at last years dog day. Picture: Julian Claxton

Dog jumps for joy at last years dog day. Picture: Julian Claxton

Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

Does your dog possess the hidden talents of the ‘best biscuit catcher’ or the ‘best mover’? Or do you take great pride in the way your pup looks?

The dogs will be centre of attention again this year. Picture: Julian ClaxtonThe dogs will be centre of attention again this year. Picture: Julian Claxton

If so you can enter your dog into the Fairhaven fun dog day which will take place on Sunday, September 9 between 10.30am and 3pm at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden at South Walsham.

It will be their ninth annual dog day and there are 11 categories you can enter your canine into which include: best mover, best biscuit catcher, cutest face and handsomest male.

It costs £1.50 to enter each category but you do not need to enter in advance. Proceeds will go to Dog Lost Norfolk and Suffolk.

Other activities will be taking place on the day including the K9 Capers display team and have a go agility.

Entry to the day is £2 for adults and £1 for children with dogs going for free.

Catgories:

11am Prettiest Bitch (puppy-3yrs)

11.20am Prettiest Bitch (4+ yrs)

11.40am Handsomest Male (puppy-3yrs)

Noon Handsomest Male (4+ yrs)

12.20pm Best Mover

1.20pm Best Crossbreed

1.40pm Best Family– two or more dogs

2pm Best Biscuit Catcher

2.20pm Cutest face

2.40pm Dog the judge would most like to take home

3pm Best in show

Other News

Lifeboat rescues three people on inflatable dinghy floating three quarters of a mile out to sea

20:34 Lauren Cope
Sea Palling lifeboat Picture: Sea Palling lifeboat

A lifeboat was called to rescue three people who were drifting three quarters of a mile off shore in an inflatable dinghy - just before stormy weather arrived.

Summer firework display to light up Great Yarmouth for the final time on Wednesday

17:10 Joseph Norton
Setting up the display on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: Titanium Fireworks

Thousands of fireworks fans have been flocking to Great Yarmouth’s midweek summer displays. They have been launched for the first time by a company which lit up major events such as the London Olympics and Rugby World Cup.

Ten things to do in Great Yarmouth area over the bank holiday weekend

16:27 Anthony Carroll
Great Yarmouth Festival of Bowls 2015. The sun was shining for the final game of the festival of bowls. Over 60s Open Pairs final. Picture: James Bass

Here are some events and attractions to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend in the Great Yarmouth area

The South Walsham equivalent of Crufts returns to Fairhaven

16:03 Joseph Norton
Dog jumps for joy at last years dog day. Picture: Julian Claxton

Does your dog possess the hidden talents of the ‘best biscuit catcher’ or the ‘best mover’? Or do you take great pride in the way your pup looks?

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Yesterday, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy