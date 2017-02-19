Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth set for three weeks of roadworks

A diversion sign is put in place on Southtown Road. Picture: Anne Edwards Anne Edwards

A busy Great Yarmouth road is facing three weeks of delays due to a trio of planned roadworks.

From today (February 20) until Friday, delays are expected on Southtown Road, due to the closure of a section of Gordon Road, near the Edward Worlledge school. The 40m section will be closed while works are carried out on a water main, with traffic diverted down Anson Road.

The following week, from Monday, February 27, a 27m stretch will be closed at the Boundary Road junction - this time due to carriageway repairs. This will see the road closed between 6.30pm and 11pm for two evenings.

Then, from Wednesday, March 1, the road will be closed for two evenings at the Gordon Road junction, with further carriageway repairs scheduled. This will see work take place between 6.30pm and 11pm on March 1-2.

Diversions will be in place.

Norfolk County Council has apologised for any inconvenience these works may cause.