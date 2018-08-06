More than 1,000 drivers caught in speeding crackdown

PC Olly Ketteridge on the look out for speeding motorists in Horsford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

More than 1,000 drivers were caught speeding during a week-long enforcement campaign in Norfolk earlier this month.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit and vans from the Norfolk Safety Camera Partnership were deployed across the county to carry out checks as part of a week-long European-wide campaign co-ordinated by TISPOL between Monday 6 and Sunday 12 August.

During the campaign a total of 1,300 drivers were caught speeding, 1,176 of which were caught by fixed or mobile camera sites, while 124 were caught by officers on patrol.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, said: “Speeding is recognised as one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which leads to people being killed or serious injured in a collision along with drink driving, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“We target these and other types of offences all year round but these campaigns allow to raise awareness among drivers and explain the consequences of speeding.

“Drivers should adjust their speed to suit the conditions on the road and be aware of hazards.

“The higher your speed, the less time you have to react. Think, could you stop in time if something unexpected happened in front of you?”

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lorne Green who launched the #Impact campaign in a bid to educate young people about road safety, including the dangers of speeding on Norfolk’s roads, said: “Dangerous driving kills – whether through excessive speed, being drunk or on drugs, failing to wear a seatbelt, or not giving the road your full attention.

“There is simply no excuse for it.

“It is incredibly disappointing that, despite the warnings, some 1300 people were caught speeding in the county in the space of just one week. Such carelessness is simply unacceptable and just not worth the risk.”

Motorists caught speeding will be issued with a TOR (Traffic Offence Report) and face a fine, points on their licence or even court action. Some drivers can opt to take part in a speed awareness course.