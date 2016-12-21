Search

Spike in foodbank demand across Norfolk and Suffolk expected this Christmas

08:40 21 December 2016

Volunteers at Norwich foodbank get ready for the big demand over the festive season. Project manager Hannah Worsley. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Volunteers at Norwich foodbank get ready for the big demand over the festive season. Project manager Hannah Worsley. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The festive season is an exciting time for many families. But for the increasing number of people who use foodbanks it can be a very stressful period.

Volunteers at Norwich foodbank get ready for the big demand over the festive season. PHOTO: Nick ButcherVolunteers at Norwich foodbank get ready for the big demand over the festive season. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

SOPHIE WYLLIE reports.

Shockingly, across Britain there are 30 million people living below the poverty line at any one time.

And around Christmas, demand for food and basic household items from the country’s already busy foodbanks increases dramatically.

Nationally, over the festive period there is a 45pc boost in the number of food parcels given out, according to the charity Trussell Trust, which supports more than 420 foodbanks.

The situation is no different in Norfolk and Suffolk where demand for the three-day emergency parcels is as high as ever since they first opened about six years ago.

Between April 1 and September 30 this year 9,024 food parcels were given to adults and children in Norfolk, and 2,899 in Suffolk.

Cromer and District food bank new operation director Ella King, Picture: MARK BULLIMORECromer and District food bank new operation director Ella King, Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Jo Stevenson, East of England regional development officer for the Trussell Trust, which supports nine foodbanks in Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “At Christmas, you want festive food and to provide for children and it is very difficult for some to do that.

“There is a lot of pressure in the lead up to Christmas and we always see a spike in numbers.”

In December last year, East of England Trussell Trust foodbanks donated 11,490 food parcels, compared with a monthly average of 8,249 the rest of the year.

The charity is predicting this month could be its busiest to date.

Great Yarmouth Foodbank, run independently from the Trussell Trust, has given out 300pc more parcels since August this year.

Demand is also up 14pc at East Suffolk Foodbank in Lowestoft as well as 10pc at Cromer and District and Hunstanton and District foodbanks.

Low income and benefit problems

Low income is the biggest reason why people seek help, followed by problems with benefit delays and benefit payments.

Foodbank managers across Norfolk and Suffolk are reporting benefit payment delays of around six weeks because of universal credit roll out.

Changes in people’s circumstances can also cause major payment delays.

Mrs Stevenson said: “Most food-banks have seen an increase in referrals.

“Most people who come for help cannot put food on the table. People have often missed meals so it is a last resort.

“It is quite sad that in a developed country there are people going with-out food. It is shocking.”

Mrs Stevenson added across the East of England, from April 1 to September 30, there was a 9pc increase in the number of food parcels given out by Trussell Trust foodbanks.

She added anyone could get into a situation where they needed food-bank support, especially people on low incomes who could be “pushed over the edge” from an unexpected bill or sudden job loss.

A lot of people referred to food-banks from organisations including schools and the NHS are working with some receiving benefits or just missing out on them.

Anne Danks, Trussell Trust opera-tions manager for England, said: “No matter how hard some people work, they cannot earn enough to pay the bills.”

More families expected at foodbanks

Hannah Worsley, project manager for the Norwich Foodbank, said the charity expected to give out more than 1,000 parcels this December.

Mrs Worsley added: “We see more families in the run up to Christmas. There is more pressure for heating bills and food can get squeezed out.”

There is also added stress to feed families because children are off school which is why many foodbanks offer holiday clubs and Christmas hampers.

“There is a genuine extra need for foodbanks. It is incredibly important we are here. People phone the service in tears,” Mrs Worsley said.

Ella King, project manager for Cromer and District Foodbank, said it was “shameful” foodbanks existed.

She said: “We are expecting it to be our busiest Christmas this year.

“We have seen some families who are cancelling Christmas this year because they cannot afford it.

“People are normally very upset and embarrassed by the time they have to come to a food-bank at Christmas.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “The number of people in relative poverty has fallen by 300,000 since 2010, and reducing this further remains a priority.

Reasons for foodbank use are complex but we have a strong safety net in place for those who need extra support, including hardship payments and benefit advances.

“More than £90bn a year is spent on benefits for people of working age.”

Foodbank statistics

Between April 1, 2016, and September 30, 2016, the Trussell Trust foodbanks in Norfolk and Suffolk saw the following increases/decreases in the number of food parcels given out compared to the same time in 2015.

■Cromer and District – 31.74pc increase

■King’s Lynn – 14.65pc increase

■Mid Norfolk (based in Dereham) – 18.37pc increase

■Norwich – 3.42pc increase

■Thetford – 18.65pc decrease

■East Suffolk (based in Lowestoft) – 32.16pc increase

■Haverhill – 23.31pc increase

■Waveney – 47.9pc decrease

■The Trussell Trust also support Hunstanton and District Foodbank but no data was available as it is relatively new.

■From April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016, 277 tonnes of food were donated by the public to Trussell Trust foodbanks in Norfolk and Suffolk.

■In East of England, which covers Norfolk and Suffolk, 28pc of people were referred to the Trussell Trust foodbanks because of low income; 26pc because of benefit delays; and 14pc because of benefit changes.

  • Predictable, ill-educated and ignorant comments left by people watching too much Jeremy kyle and benefits Britain. Take off those rose tinted glasses and you will realise if the benefits system that is the safety net of this country was removed ,more than half the population would suffer. How many enjoy child benefit,child tax credit, wor king tax credit,pension credit,pip,disability living allowance etc? Thousands of bhs workers lost their jobs and many of them have now signed on. I take it they are not allowed to smoke, drink have television and tattoos? Think before you post!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Karmastuartra

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I hope anyone posting nasty spiteful comments is never in the situation where they are so desperate they go to a doctor or other professional and ask for a food bank voucher Fresh food sounds good but the simple facts are tinned food is easier to store longer sell by date etc also when you don't have money for food you often dont have money for electric or gas to cook on Baked beans can be ate cold For goodness sake there is no compulsion to donate to a food bank So stop making people even worse then they already do by shaming them just because they find themselves in difficult situations Merry Christmas to all

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Glenys Bright

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Give them fresh food. meat, vegetables, butter,flour, fruit and the necessary ingredients for a wholesome meal rather than the pre packed meals stuffed with preservatives in the photograph. Doubt there would such a gluttony for an easy fix meal. A much healthier, cheaper option that will encourage cooking skills if some could be bothered.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Cryptic

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • @john b- no baiting at all; it's just we are, apparently, all in it together...so let's start acting like we are. I'm glad you got a new radiator for your car, that's lovely. It's absolutely no different to the 'tattoos, sky tv and Stafford' stereotype that's banded about. You are welcome to your pension old thing, do enjoy it. Merry Christmas to you, the family and especially the little one. Cheers!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Rushallchap3

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Evening RHC3, your usual pensioner baiting has produced a bite, me. It is not my fault I was born a long time ago but many `jobseekers` are no such thing often happy to scrounge off of the taxpayer so not a fair comparison. Bit off topic but this months pension paid for a new radiator for my elderly but lovely Mercedes, lap it up boy!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John Bridge

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • yes rus i agree, it is everyone's responsibility to make provision for their old age so pensioners who have spent their lives work shy, or spend spend spend should be treated the same as the working age work shy.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Tootyfrooty Christmas as we know it today, only really started about 100 years ago which like many christian festivals has its roots in paganism. With so few people nowadays going to church Christmas has cynically morphed into one great retail rip off. With many people spending money they have not got or can ill afford to spend. And are left with a credit card bill that will take them the whole of the following year to pay off. Bunnies at Easter are a leftover from the pagan festival of Eostre, a great northern goddess whose symbol was a rabbit or hare. Surely the selfish people who you elude to are not the critics of food banks but are people who are spending beyond their means and expect other people to look after them by providing them with a box of food etc.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • @Voice of (t)reason - I've got absolutely no problem with your idea as long as it includes pensioners and their state pension. Pensioners are the largest spending on benefits by quite a large margin (some £171 billion per annum). So let's cut the state pension to the same as job seekers allowance, after all it's apparently enough to live on. Lets then give that money out in food and power vouchers. If we can agree that, then I'll happily sign up to your plan. If on the other hand you only want to single out a few easy targets and take cheap, uninformed, shots at them you are on your own.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Rushallchap3

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • These people are simply milking the system for all they can. It is time to pay rent directly the landlords and issue vouchers for food, heat & light etc. rather than providing cash, which will inevitably be spent on other non essential items.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Voice of Reason

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • I expect there are people who abuse the system, some who desperately need it and others who fall in between. However I would rather put a few extra items in my basket to feed that one family who really need it than hold back in fear that someone (probably still less fortunate than I) will take minor advantage. I want to be part of a compassionate society, as that benefits us all.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    LimpitLarks

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • @Hereandthere - except that those on the far right who claim to 'tell it how it is' are usually telling it how it isn't, pandering to prejudice and equating basic human empathy with weakness. Toxic and sad in equal measure.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    SilverMachine

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Suffolk Exile & TF. It always makes me smile when anyone who dares to says it how it is, is always criticised by some for having, "vitriolic and stereotype views." Your unfounded comments are on a par with remoaners labelling anyone who voted leave as being thick.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • @Suffolk Exile.. I agree with you. but when it comes to the meaning of xmas you must take into account that most of those posting the vitriol dont realise that xmas is a religious celebration. Probably think that Easter is about the birth of the easter bunny.. Selfish people...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tootyfrooty

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Some very predictable comments from people who presumably haven't had to be referred to a food bank. In order to receive a parcel from a food bank one needs to be referred by an appropriate professional such as a GP. The benefits system in the UK is NOT generous- it provides just about enough to live on. Unfortunately the DWP is poorly managed and is having to deal with a new type of benefit called Universal Credit; it's not uncommon for the DWP to miss payments meaning a person will have no money for buying food. In those circumstances the person would seek a referral to a food bank. No doubt many of the people posting the vitriolic and stereotypical remarks will be celebrating Christmas on 25th December. Think how Jesus would regard the people who have to use food banks, you hypocrites.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk Exile

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Hereandthere........absolutely spot on, well said

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    urchin

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • The word poverty used so freely nowadays thankfully bears no relationship to what true poverty was before the modern day welfare state. The sole aim of the Trusell Trust was to have a food bank in every city, town, village and hamlet. A good comparison with these food banks being whether the chicken or egg the came first. Many of those who complain about being short of money live such chaotic lifestyles where managing their finances in an equitable manner is way down their list of priorities. Maybe food banks are starting to lose their appeal as many of those listed are showing a decrease in it their customer base. Notably Waveney which has seen a nearly 50% decrease. It is difficult to have sympathy for many of these people when they spend their benefit money on very expensive tattoos, drugs, alcohol, all singing and dancing smart phones and those other must have electrical times and Sky tv packages. This is not stereotyping but is how it is. Those who keep on defending food banks need to get out more and see how tax payers money is badly spent by many on benefits.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Let us hope that none of those posting their bigoted comments on here suddenly find themselves unemployed or without sufficient income to feed, clothe or provide heat for their familes....

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    PeeNut

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • ".... Benefit claimants set up payment plans to pay for them at a ridiculous price. ..." . Which you cheerfully admit to facilitating. Loan sharks are as low as you can get.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Larson Whipsnade

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • ".... Benefit claimants set up payment plans to pay for them at a ridiculous price. ..." . Which you cheerfully admit to facilitating. Loan sharks are the scum of the earth.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Larson Whipsnade

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Larson, I used to work in a Brighthouse store which sells 60 inch tv's at a premium price. Benefit claimants set up payment plans to pay for them at a ridiculous price. So I am not stereotyping, just stating what I have witnessed first hand.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    urchin

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • And how many of them go to the food bank, pick up the food and then put the food in the back of a car or van that isn't a clapped out old banger. There should be some way of vetting the people who go to the food banks and yes, I agree with Urchin in principal, we've seen the programmes on TV, forget the essentials like food, buy the top of the range stuff, smart phones, playstations etc. I am on a low pension, yet I have never needed to use a food bank, I don't need the latest gadget or luxury and I have only recentley got myself a basic, cheap, plain mobile phone without all the other stuff that mobiles have that are not necessary.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Spooky

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • @bagiuo - people using food banks are referred to them by doctors or through schools; you can't (why would you even want to) just rock up for free food. Your ignorant comments are disappointing, disingenuous and unhelpful. Seasons greetings to one and all.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Rushallchap3

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Don't think is any real need for food banks when we have a more than generous benefit system, guess that people would rather spend money on tattoos, flat screen TVs , mobile phones and their Staffie knowing that they can drive down the road to get free food.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    blister

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Who are the mugs, those who donate or those who don't queue up for free food? I'm thinking of going down and holding my hands out myself. I can dress scruffy and look poor as well as the next man. The savings can go into my holiday fund! Fewer kids and better prioritising is the answer. Giving out free food is not!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    baguio

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • ".....Perhaps they should go without the 60 inch widescreen ...." . Don't forget they all have solid gold toilet seats , a full complement of upstairs and downstairs maids , and benefit paid for top of the range BMWs. Please all of you try to maintain the brainless level of stereotyping these pages are famous for . And good tidings of comfort and joy,

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Larson Whipsnade

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • If it's such a crisis in the UK, why then are they queuing up in their droves in Calais. They want the benefits whilst those already receiving them are struggling. Education in budgeting your finances and going without when not a necessity is the sensible way forward. Unfortunately those receiving food parcels will adjust their budget for it to become the norm.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Cryptic

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • It is quite possible for an economy to be the "fastest growing in the EU", which means the overall wealth of a country is increasing, and still have many millions living in poverty. How the wealth is distributed is the key and there is plenty of evidence that the difference between the rich and the poor in the UK is growing wider. I'll just ignore the predictably ignorant and nasty comments.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Paul Cunningham

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • Perhaps they should go without the 60 inch widescreen and latest playstation for their kids, cut down on fags and booze. Then they could buy all the food they need !!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    urchin

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

  • " There are 30 million people living below the poverty line at anyone time" Is the writer of this piece really suggesting that half of the UK population is living in poverty when we have the strongest growing economy in the EU. I think not somehow.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

