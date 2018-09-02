Spilt milk closes busy bypass
PUBLISHED: 08:40 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:40 04 September 2018
A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.
Police were called to the A149 Caister bypass at 6.05am this morning amid reports of crates on the road and spilt milk.
The Yarmouth-bound carriageway was closed for nearly two hours while Highways made the area safe, putting down gravel to make the road surface less hazardous.
No-one was injured in the incident. Traffic is now flowing freely.