Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Much-loved Broad’s landmark set to mark its millennium

PUBLISHED: 15:29 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 30 August 2018

St Benets Abbey is nearly 1,000 years old Picture: James Bass

St Benets Abbey is nearly 1,000 years old Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2014

One of Norfolk’s most iconic Broads’ icons can celebrate its landmark birthday in style thanks to a lottery grant.

An elevated photo of St. Benet's Abbey, alongside the Rive Bure, The Broads, Norfolk. An elevated photo of St. Benet's Abbey, alongside the Rive Bure, The Broads, Norfolk.

The much-painted St Benet’s Abbey on the scenic River Bure is looking ahead to its 1,000 year anniversary marking a millennium since it was founded by King Canute in 1019.

A successful lottery bid for £26,000 means The Friends of St Benet’s Abbey can go ahead with all they have planned under the banner St Benet’s Abbey: 1000 Years!

Welcoming the award Trish Fitzmaurice said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and are confident the project will bring the stories of St Benet’s Abbey alive and fire up people’s enthusiasm so they get involved in enjoying and sharing our history in future years.” As part of the anniversary celebration a community play first performed in 1907 will be enhanced and developed to create a modern performance involving stories and people from the villages.

Life-size willow sculptures, visible from the river, will be created by local groups and installed at the abbey site and a history discovery day of talks and walks is also planned.

Meanwhile an exhibition focussing on the abbey and its associated churches will display photographs from the Two Rivers Artists and include the work of local schoolchildren.

The aim, say the Friends, is to generate greater enthusiasm for the much-loved landmark, which is owned and managed by the Norfolk Archaeological Trust, and attract more enthusiasts to become involved in cherishing and conserving the site.

The abbey was founded on a small raised area in the marshy landscape.

Following his conversion to Christianity, King Canute gifted the land for the establishment of an abbey on the site in 1019, and granted it an income from 26 associated churches.

A huge flint and stone church was built and a thriving Benedictine monastery became established, with such power and influence that it caused a change in the course of rivers and encouraged peat-digging which led to the creation of the Broads.

In the early 1700s a mill was built in the gatehouse ruin creating what has become a chocolate box image.

To volunteer contact tfosba@gmail.com.

Other News

Burnt fan sparks hotel fire call out

58 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to Burlington Palm Hotel this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

A number of fire engines were called out to Burlington Palm Hotel on North Drive in Great Yarmouth after a fan burnt out this morning.

Much-loved Broad’s landmark set to mark its millennium

15:29 Liz Coates
St Benets Abbey is nearly 1,000 years old Picture: James Bass

One of Norfolk’s most iconic Broads’ icons can celebrate its landmark birthday in style thanks to a lottery grant.

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

12:50 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

New riverside homes and moorings planned for ‘neglected’ corner of Norfolk Broads

11:47 Liz Coates
Plans have been submitted for new homes by the River Bure PHOTO: Google Maps

Riverside homes with their own moorings are being planned at a vacant and vandalised plot in Caister.

Most Read

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

12:50 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 18:35 Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Read more

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

Tue, 19:35 Liz Coates
Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Yesterday, 13:24 Christine Cunningham
Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy