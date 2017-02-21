Stained glass windows brighten up Gorleston hospital
An artist has created four stained glass windows to brighten up the James Paget University Hospital’s day care unit.
The Gorleston hospital’s arts committee commissioned Ruth Straughan, of Hopton-based Hobland Stained Glass, to create four windows with a seaside theme for the unit’s waiting room.
The construction of the panels took a month to complete, including design and construction time, and was funded through committee funds, which are accumulated throughout the year from events and art sales.
Ian Walker, committee chairman, said: “The whole idea of artwork in a hospital is for the benefit of patients, visitors and staff.
“It brightens up the premises and hopefully reduces stress at what can be a difficult time.”
Hobland Stained Glass will be taking part in the Norfolk and Norwich Open Studios from May 27 until June 11.