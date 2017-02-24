Step out and enjoy some healthy walks
09:49 27 February 2017
© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009
A number of healthy walks in the Waveney and Great Yarmouth area have been organised for the coming week by OneLife Suffolk.
On Monday, March 6, a three-mile walk will be held in Gorleston. Walkers should meet at the car park at the south end of Marine Parade at 10.30am.
Next Tuesday, March 7, a 3.1-mile walk will be held in Bungay.
Walkers should meet in the car park at Bungay golf club on Outney Common at 10.30am.
On Wednesday, March 8, a 1.7-mile walk will be held in Pakefield. Walkers should meet at All Saints Road car park at 2pm for this walk.
Next Friday, March 10, a 3.1-mile walk is held in Barsham. Walkers are asked to meet at Barsham Church, parking in the lay-by on the B1062 at 10.30am.
For further information on these walks, contact OneLife Suffolk on 01473 718193 or alternatively you can visit www.onelifesuffolk.co.uk