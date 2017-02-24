Step out and enjoy some healthy walks

A number of healthy walks in the Waveney and Great Yarmouth area have been organised for the coming week by OneLife Suffolk.

On Monday, March 6, a three-mile walk will be held in Gorleston. Walkers should meet at the car park at the south end of Marine Parade at 10.30am.

Next Tuesday, March 7, a 3.1-mile walk will be held in Bungay.

Walkers should meet in the car park at Bungay golf club on Outney Common at 10.30am.

On Wednesday, March 8, a 1.7-mile walk will be held in Pakefield. Walkers should meet at All Saints Road car park at 2pm for this walk.

Next Friday, March 10, a 3.1-mile walk is held in Barsham. Walkers are asked to meet at Barsham Church, parking in the lay-by on the B1062 at 10.30am.

For further information on these walks, contact OneLife Suffolk on 01473 718193 or alternatively you can visit www.onelifesuffolk.co.uk