Still time to have your say in Great Yarmouth Third River Crossing consultation

18 January, 2017 - 16:26
An artist's impression of Great Yarmouth's third river crossing

Norfolk County Council

People have less than two weeks remaining to respond to a public consultation on transport issues in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, which particularly seeks to establish how much support there is for a third river crossing for the towns.

1 Comments

Since Norfolk County Council launched the consultation at the end of November 2016, more than 250 people have given their views, both online and at a series of consultation events that have taken place in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

The information gathered through the consultation will be used to help support the council’s case for more investment in transport infrastructure in the area.

The final three consultation events are due to take place over the next 10 days. These events are open to everyone on a drop-in basis and give people the opportunity to talk to representatives from the County Council about its proposal to build a third road bridge across the River Yare, as well as the town’s wider transport needs. People can also respond to the consultation while at these events, which should take around 10 minutes to complete.

Details of the final consultation events are as follows:

• Saturday 21 January, 10am - 2pm, Gorleston Library.

• Thursday, 26 January, 10am – 4pm, Great Yarmouth Town Hall.

• Saturday, 28 January, 10am – 3pm, Great Yarmouth Library.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the Environment, Development and Transport Committee at Norfolk County Council, said: “We’ve had a good response to the consultation so far, but I want more people to tell us their thoughts before the consultation closes at the end of January.

“I want us to be in the strongest possible position to demonstrate what and where investment is needed to ease congestion in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. We hope we can use the information gathered through the consultation to help us secure funding to make it easier to get to and around the Yarmouth area. This is obviously good for people living and working there, but it should also pay dividends for Great Yarmouth’s future prosperity.”

The third river crossing proposal is just one way in which Norfolk County Council and its partners are seeking to transform the Great Yarmouth area over the next few years to make it easier for people to get to and around, and make it a more attractive place to live, work and visit. This will help attract future investment and development to the area, creating skilled jobs, business opportunities and giving local people a better quality of life.

Anyone can respond to the consultation by answering a series of questions online via www.norfolk.gov.uk/TRC, which should take around 10 minutes to complete. The consultation will close at midnight on Tuesday, 31 January.

1 comment

  • Go if you are concerned about what direction is going ,it's not just about the river crossing ,it informs about the gapton runham and fullers hill roundabouts also the junction changes with station and asda .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

