Stores customers get a gift surprise on Blue Monday

Checkout manager Karen Berry from the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth with winner Catherine Taylor. Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Local stores brightened the lives of customers earlier this year with a gift card giveaway.

Checkout manager Karen Berry from the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth with winner Catherine Taylor. Tesco Caister Duty Manager Anne Turner with winner Shirley Nichols, checkout operator Lynne Blake and team support Marie Worrall. Winner Richard Knight and is daughter Skylar with Tesco checkout manager, Karen Berry.



The giveaway happened on Monday, January 16 - billed by some as the most depressing day of the year, at Tesco in both Caister and Great Yarmouth.

Customers were randomly selected every half hour to win either a £10, £20 or £50 gift card.

Falling on the third Monday in January, Blue Monday is said to be the most depressing day of the year due to a combination of Christmas debt, back to work blues and winter weather.

Customers were also treated to blue refreshments including blueberry muffins and non-alcoholic cocktails.

Checkout manager Karen Berry from Tesco in Yarmouth said: “Our Blue Monday giveaway events both here and in Caister, were a light-hearted way to interact with our customers and lighten the mood on what is supposedly the most depressing day of the year.”