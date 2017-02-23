Search

Advanced search

Storm Doris blows over more than 230 trees in Norfolk

23 February, 2017 - 18:24
The tree is cut away from the roof of the van in Harmer Road as Storm Doris hits Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The tree is cut away from the roof of the van in Harmer Road as Storm Doris hits Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2017

Strong winds have blown over more than 230 trees in Norfolk this afternoon as Storm Doris sweeps across the region.

Comment

Nick Tupper, Norfolk County Council’s head of highways, said staff had been working non-stop to try and deal with the aftermath.

But he warned that it could take until tomorrow evening for the majority of the debris to be cleared up.

Twenty-four crews from the highways department were deployed across Norfolk today.

As well as blowing down trees, Mr Tupper said high winds had ripped a bus shelter from its foundations on Hardwick Road in King’s Lynn.

MORE: Storm Doris causes chaos across Norfolk and Suffolk

“It has been an extremely busy day,” he said. “Crews have been out across the county and they will be working into the evening.

“The last time we had an amber weather warning, the worst of it missed us. But this one has lived up to it’s name.”

He said 128 trees had gone down by 3pm today, with the rest falling in the past few hours.

So far, 80 had been blown over in the north of the county, 78 in the south, 51 in the west and 25 in the east.

MORE: Thetford man who was in his home when a tree crashed into it says outcome “could have been a lot worse”

The county council had to resort to bringing in external tree surgeons to help keep the county’s roads clear, Mr Tupper said.

He added: “We have additional crews on standby tonight, but if they are lots of reports coming in, we have to prioritise.

“That means that some incidents might be picked up in the morning.

“I would think by tomorrow night we should have cleared the main bits up.”

Have you been affected by the storm? Email jessica.long@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Keywords: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County

Other News

Storm Doris blows over more than 230 trees in Norfolk

Yesterday, 18:24 Luke Powell

Strong winds have blown over more than 230 trees in Norfolk this afternoon as Storm Doris sweeps across the region.

Video: Emergency services called out more than 500 times as Storm Doris wreaks havoc across Norfolk and Suffolk

Yesterday, 22:37 Jessica Long

About 25,000 homes across East Anglia remain without power overnight due to Storm Doris - and some may not be restored until Friday afternoon,

Damage assessed as Storm Doris passes through

Yesterday, 13:54 George Ryan

Storm Doris brought disruption to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, with trees ripped up, fences blown down, and traffic lights out of action.

Church roof blown off Gorleston Baptist Church by strong gust as Storm Doris takes hold

Yesterday, 13:31 George Ryan and David Hannant

Drop-in centre volunteers have spoken of their shock as strong winds tore a section of roof from Gorleston Baptist Church as they set up for lunch.

Most Read

Damage assessed as Storm Doris passes through

Yesterday, 13:54 George Ryan

Storm Doris brought disruption to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, with trees ripped up, fences blown down, and traffic lights out of action.

Read more
Met Office

Police search for wanted man

Tue, 14:41 George Ryan

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 13:04 David Hannant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

Tue, 09:54

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter