Storm Doris blows over more than 230 trees in Norfolk

Strong winds have blown over more than 230 trees in Norfolk this afternoon as Storm Doris sweeps across the region.

Nick Tupper, Norfolk County Council’s head of highways, said staff had been working non-stop to try and deal with the aftermath.

But he warned that it could take until tomorrow evening for the majority of the debris to be cleared up.

Twenty-four crews from the highways department were deployed across Norfolk today.

As well as blowing down trees, Mr Tupper said high winds had ripped a bus shelter from its foundations on Hardwick Road in King’s Lynn.

“It has been an extremely busy day,” he said. “Crews have been out across the county and they will be working into the evening.

“The last time we had an amber weather warning, the worst of it missed us. But this one has lived up to it’s name.”

He said 128 trees had gone down by 3pm today, with the rest falling in the past few hours.

So far, 80 had been blown over in the north of the county, 78 in the south, 51 in the west and 25 in the east.

The county council had to resort to bringing in external tree surgeons to help keep the county’s roads clear, Mr Tupper said.

He added: “We have additional crews on standby tonight, but if they are lots of reports coming in, we have to prioritise.

“That means that some incidents might be picked up in the morning.

“I would think by tomorrow night we should have cleared the main bits up.”

