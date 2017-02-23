Storm Doris causes chaos across Norfolk and Suffolk

The branch of tree has fallen in the high winds, blocking the road next to the Ambulance Station at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

Thousands of homes are without power and trees have fallen across Norfolk and Suffolk as Storm Doris brings chaos to the region.

An amber weather warning for wind is place for the region and there have been reports of wind speeds in excess of 67mph in Lakenheath, 62mph at Mildenhall and 56mph at Norwich Airport.

More than 2,000 homes are without power and Norfolk police have had 28 emergency calls relating to fallen tress in the county just 15 minutes.

There have been reports of trees falling onto to houses in Norwich and Thetford and in Suffolk two trees are blocking part of the carriageway on the A134 Bury Road close to RAF Barnham and the A14 Orwell Bridge has been closed.

A fallen tree is blocking the road next to the ambulance station at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn. A spokesperson for the hospital said: “A service road at the back of the hospital is currently blocked by a tree, which was blown over at around 1pm. No services have been disrupted as a result of this nor has there been any damage to vehicles or buildings.

“Access to and from the hospital site remains open using the main entrance from the roundabout at Gayton Road.

“Due to the force of the winds, the road will remain closed until after 6pm while the clearance work is undertaken.”

Station Road in Roydon, King’s Lynn is blocked by a tree and the end of Benn’s Lane by the park in Terrington St Clements is partly blocked due to a fallen tree.

There is disruption on the trains between Norwich and Lowestoft and all lines are blcoked at Attleborough due to fallen trees.

A spokesman for Norwich Airport has also confirmed that flights are landing and taking off without delays.

A fallen tree on South Park Avenue in Norwich has caused First Bus to divert their Blue Line 25 service in both directions. Stops on Bluebell Road and South Park Avenue will not be served. And all X1 services between Peterborough and Norwich have been cancelled after a bus overturned at Walton Highway.

The National Trust has closed the West Garden at Felbrigg Hall, and the formal gardens at Blickling. The rest of the estates are open, but visitors are advised to take care.

But Amazona Zoo in Cromer is closed for the day because of Storm Doris and the Tesco store at Hartford Bridge in Norwich has closed due to high winds.

City Academy Norwich and St. Peter & St. Paul Carbrooke Church Of England Primary Academy closed early due to the weather.

Norfolk County Council have closed all their recycling centres, except the one at Mile Cross, and they are likely to remain closed for the rest of the day.

In Gorleston the wind has blown the roof off the Gorleston Baptist Church Nun’s Bridge in Thetford is blocked due to a fallen tree.

Weatherquest forecaster Phil Garner said the strong winds were likely to continue into the evening.

“They are starting to change direction now and coming round to the north, north west, but there are still winds in excess of 50mph on the north coast until about 8.30pm.

“It’s only after then that we’ll see things start to settle.”

He said that Friday would be a calmer day, with wind speeds dropping, temperatures hovering around 10C to 11C and little chance of rain.